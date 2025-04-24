Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $6.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 7, 2025.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Quarter over quarter net interest income grew by $1.4 million, resulting in eight basis points of net interest margin expansion. Contributing to this expansion was growth in net loans and deposits, coupled with a 24 basis point decrease in our cost of funds. We anticipate continued strong margin expansion into the June quarter, the final of our 2025 fiscal year.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “Despite recent fluctuations in US Treasury rates and broader market indices, our core business continues to perform exceedingly well and we are confident in our ability to sustain and enhance our performance in spite of the volatile environment.”

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.73 billion at March 31, 2025, a increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2024.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $17.3 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2024.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.85 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.4 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024, primarily reflecting growth in non-residential mortgage loans.
  • Deposits were $5.71 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $36.3 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increases in interest bearing demand deposits and consumer savings deposits, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits. The decrease in non-interest bearing deposits was primarily attributable to a $29.3 million outflow from a single depositor who used the funds to finance the construction of a building. Excluding this single account, non-interest bearing deposits increased $14.9 million, or 2.5%.
  • Borrowings were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $45.0 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) overnight borrowings.
  • At March 31, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.42 billion, representing 31.3% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin expanded eight basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 1.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase for the quarter was driven by the paydown of borrowings resulting from growth in lower cost deposits and broad based decreases in deposit rates, partially offset by reduced yields on interest-earning assets.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income increased $1.4 million to $34.0 million from $32.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $511,000 and $685,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $226,000 and $288,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $311,000, or 6.4%, to $4.6 million from $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.
  • Gain on sale of loans decreased $192,000 to $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $304,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected a seasonal decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.
  • Electronic banking fees and charges decreased $102,000 to $391,000 for the quarter March 31, 2025 from $493,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected the absence of a non-recurring increase recorded in the prior period.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $829,000, or 2.8%, to $30.4 million from $29.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits, net occupancy, advertising, and other expense.
  • Salary and benefits expense increased $121,000 to $17.7 million primarily driven by an increase of $546,000 in payroll taxes and employee benefits associated with the start of a new calendar year, partially offset by a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation.
  • Net occupancy expense of premises increased $244,000 to $3.1 million primarily driven by seasonally higher snow removal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in repairs and other maintenance expenses.
  • Advertising and marketing expense increased $298,000 to $609,000. This increase was primarily due to higher advertising expenses across various formats, driven by marketing campaigns supporting our loan and deposit growth initiatives.
  • Other expense increased $225,000 primarily driven by a $37,000 provision for credit losses related to off balance sheet commitments compared to a reversal for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments of $116,000 recorded in the prior comparative period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.3% and 16.0%, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets remained steady at $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $573,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $366,000, compared to $107,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by the charge-offs described above.
  • The ACL was $44.5 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2,000 from $44.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.4%, to $11.58 while tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.80.
  • At March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $80.1 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $10.7 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
  • At March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.31% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,095   $ 141,554   $ (15,459 ) -10.9 %
Securities available for sale   1,003,393     1,018,279     (14,886 ) -1.5 %
Securities held to maturity   124,859     127,266     (2,407 ) -1.9 %
Loans held-for-sale   6,187     5,695     492   8.6 %
Loans receivable   5,846,175     5,791,758     54,417   0.9 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,455 )   (44,457 )   (2 ) -0.0 %
Net loans receivable   5,801,720     5,747,301     54,419   0.9 %
Premises and equipment   44,192     45,127     (935 ) -2.1 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   62,261     64,443     (2,182 ) -3.4 %
Accrued interest receivable   28,521     27,772     749   2.7 %
Goodwill   113,525     113,525       %
Core deposit intangible   1,554     1,679     (125 ) -7.4 %
Bank owned life insurance   303,629     301,339     2,290   0.8 %
Deferred income taxes, net   52,913     53,325     (412 ) -0.8 %
Other assets   64,292     84,080     (19,788 ) -23.5 %
Total assets $ 7,733,141   $ 7,731,385   $ 1,756   0.0 %
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing $ 587,118   $ 601,510   $ (14,392 ) -2.4 %
Interest-bearing   5,120,230     5,069,550     50,680   1.0 %
Total deposits   5,707,348     5,671,060     36,288   0.6 %
Borrowings   1,213,976     1,258,949     (44,973 ) -3.6 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   19,981     17,986     1,995   11.1 %
Other liabilities   43,723     38,537     5,186   13.5 %
Total liabilities   6,985,028     6,986,532     (1,504 ) -0.0 %
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   646     646       %
Paid-in capital   494,131     494,092     39   0.0 %
Retained earnings   341,921     342,155     (234 ) -0.1 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (19,457 )   (19,943 )   486   2.4 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (69,128 )   (72,097 )   2,969   4.1 %
Total stockholders' equity   748,113     744,853     3,260   0.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,733,141   $ 7,731,385   $ 1,756   0.0 %
         
Consolidated capital ratios        
Equity to assets   9.67 %   9.63 %   0.04 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)   8.31 %   8.27 %   0.04 %  
         
Share data        
Outstanding shares   64,580     64,580       %
Book value per share $ 11.58   $ 11.53   $ 0.05   0.4 %
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.80   $ 9.75   $ 0.05   0.5 %

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, 
Except Per Share Data)		 March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		Variance 
or Change  		 Variance
or Change Pct. 
Interest income        
Loans $ 64,768   $ 65,408   $ (640 ) -1.0 %
Taxable investment securities   12,738     13,803     (1,065 ) -7.7 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   55     59     (4 ) -6.8 %
Other interest-earning assets   1,773     2,215     (442 ) -20.0 %
Total interest income   79,334     81,485     (2,151 ) -2.6 %
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   34,912     36,721     (1,809 ) -4.9 %
Borrowings   10,380     12,152     (1,772 ) -14.6 %
Total interest expense   45,292     48,873     (3,581 ) -7.3 %
Net interest income   34,042     32,612     1,430   4.4 %
Provision for credit losses   366     107     259   242.1 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   33,676     32,505     1,171   3.6 %
         
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges   573     627     (54 ) -8.6 %
Gain on sale of loans   112     304     (192 ) -63.2 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   2,617     2,619     (2 ) -0.1 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   391     493     (102 ) -20.7 %
Other income   869     830     39   4.7 %
Total non-interest income   4,562     4,873     (311 ) -6.4 %
         
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   17,700     17,579     121   0.7 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,075     2,831     244   8.6 %
Equipment and systems   3,921     3,892     29   0.7 %
Advertising and marketing   609     311     298   95.8 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,450     1,503     (53 ) -3.5 %
Directors' compensation   326     361     (35 ) -9.7 %
Other expense   3,309     3,084     225   7.3 %
Total non-interest expense   30,390     29,561     829   2.8 %
Income before income taxes   7,848     7,817     31   0.4 %
Income taxes   1,200     1,251     (51 ) -4.1 %
Net income $ 6,648   $ 6,566   $ 82   1.2 %
         
Net income per common share (EPS)        
Basic $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $    
Diluted $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ 0.01    
         
Dividends declared        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $    
Cash dividends declared $ 6,933   $ 6,933   $    
Dividend payout ratio   104.3 %   105.6 %   -1.3 %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   62,548     62,443     105    
Diluted   62,713     62,576     137    


Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended        
(Dollars in Thousands)  March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		 Variance
or Change 		 Variance
or Change Pct. 
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,805,045   $ 5,762,053   $ 42,992   0.7 %
Taxable investment securities   1,251,612     1,285,800     (34,188 ) -2.7 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   9,135     9,711     (576 ) -5.9 %
Other interest-earning assets   110,736     116,354     (5,618 ) -4.8 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,176,528     7,173,918     2,610   0.0 %
Non-interest-earning assets   457,206     459,982     (2,776 ) -0.6 %
Total assets $ 7,633,734   $ 7,633,900   $ (166 ) -0.0 %
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,405,974   $ 2,314,378   $ 91,596   4.0 %
Savings   751,243     711,801     39,442   5.5 %
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,215,767     1,216,948     (1,181 ) -0.1 %
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   730,612     730,773     (161 ) -0.0 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,103,596     4,973,900     129,696   2.6 %
Borrowings:        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,028,958     1,085,455     (56,497 ) -5.2 %
Other borrowings   93,389     156,522     (63,133 ) -40.3 %
Total borrowings   1,122,347     1,241,977     (119,630 ) -9.6 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,225,943     6,215,877     10,066   0.2 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   602,647     604,915     (2,268 ) -0.4 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   59,919     65,258     (5,339 ) -8.2 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   662,566     670,173     (7,607 ) -1.1 %
Total liabilities   6,888,509     6,886,050     2,459   0.0 %
Stockholders' equity   745,225     747,850     (2,625 ) -0.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,633,734   $ 7,633,900   $ (166 ) -0.0 %
         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   115.27 %   115.41 %   -0.14 % -0.1 %


Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		Variance
or Change 
Average yield on interest-earning assets:      
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.46 % 4.54 % -0.08 %
Taxable investment securities 4.07 % 4.29 % -0.22 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.43 % 2.42 % 0.01 %
Other interest-earning assets 6.40 % 7.62 % -1.22 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.42 % 4.54 % -0.12 %
       
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Interest-bearing demand 2.73 % 2.96 % -0.23 %
Savings 1.30 % 1.29 % 0.01 %
Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.73 % 4.06 % -0.33 %
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.58 % 2.70 % -0.12 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 2.95 % -0.21 %
Borrowings:      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.63 % 3.78 % -0.15 %
Other borrowings 4.41 % 4.88 % -0.47 %
Total borrowings 3.70 % 3.91 % -0.21 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.91 % 3.15 % -0.24 %
       
Interest rate spread(2) 1.51 % 1.39 % 0.12 %
Net interest margin(3) 1.90 % 1.82 % 0.08 %
       
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.24 % 0.26 % -0.02 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.59 % 1.55 % 0.04 %
       
Efficiency ratio(4) 78.72 % 78.86 % -0.14 %
       
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.01 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.57 % 3.51 % 0.06 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.28 % 4.21 % 0.07 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,095   $ 141,554   $ 155,574   $ 63,864   $ 71,027  
Securities available for sale   1,003,393     1,018,279     1,070,811     1,072,833     1,098,655  
Securities held to maturity   124,859     127,266     132,256     135,742     139,643  
Loans held-for-sale   6,187     5,695     8,866     6,036     4,117  
Loans receivable   5,846,175     5,791,758     5,784,246     5,732,787     5,758,336  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,455 )   (44,457 )   (44,923 )   (44,939 )   (44,930 )
Net loans receivable   5,801,720     5,747,301     5,739,323     5,687,848     5,713,406  
Premises and equipment   44,192     45,127     45,189     44,940     45,053  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   62,261     64,443     57,706     80,300     81,347  
Accrued interest receivable   28,521     27,772     29,467     29,521     31,065  
Goodwill   113,525     113,525     113,525     113,525     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   1,554     1,679     1,805     1,931     2,057  
Bank owned life insurance   303,629     301,339     300,186     297,874     296,493  
Deferred income taxes, net   52,913     53,325     50,131     50,339     47,225  
Other assets   64,292     84,080     67,540     98,708     100,989  
Total assets $ 7,733,141   $ 7,731,385   $ 7,772,379   $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $ 587,118   $ 601,510   $ 592,099   $ 598,366   $ 586,089  
Interest-bearing   5,120,230     5,069,550     4,878,413     4,559,757     4,622,961  
Total deposits   5,707,348     5,671,060     5,470,512     5,158,123     5,209,050  
Borrowings   1,213,976     1,258,949     1,479,888     1,709,789     1,722,178  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   19,981     17,986     17,824     17,409     17,387  
Other liabilities   43,723     38,537     52,618     44,569     44,279  
Total liabilities   6,985,028     6,986,532     7,020,842     6,929,890     6,992,894  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   646     646     646     644     644  
Paid-in capital   494,131     494,092     493,523     493,680     493,187  
Retained earnings   341,921     342,155     342,522     343,326     440,308  
Unearned ESOP shares   (19,457 )   (19,943 )   (20,430 )   (20,916 )   (21,402 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (69,128 )   (72,097 )   (64,724 )   (63,163 )   (63,659 )
Total stockholders' equity   748,113     744,853     751,537     753,571     849,078  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,733,141   $ 7,731,385   $ 7,772,379   $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972  
           
Consolidated capital ratios          
Equity to assets   9.67 %   9.63 %   9.67 %   9.81 %   10.83 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1)   8.31 %   8.27 %   8.31 %   8.43 %   8.34 %
           
Share data          
Outstanding shares   64,580     64,580     64,580     64,434     64,437  
Book value per share $ 11.58   $ 11.53   $ 11.64   $ 11.70   $ 13.18  
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 9.80   $ 9.75   $ 9.85   $ 9.90   $ 9.87  

_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in Thousands) March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Loan portfolio composition:          
Commercial loans:          
Multi-family mortgage $ 2,733,406   $ 2,722,623   $ 2,646,187   $ 2,645,851   $ 2,645,195  
Nonresidential mortgage   988,074     950,194     950,771     948,075     965,539  
Commercial business   140,224     135,740     145,984     142,747     147,326  
Construction   174,722     176,704     227,327     209,237     229,457  
Total commercial loans   4,036,426     3,985,261     3,970,269     3,945,910     3,987,517  
One- to four-family residential mortgage   1,761,465     1,765,160     1,768,230     1,756,051     1,741,644  
Consumer loans:          
Home equity loans   49,699     47,101     44,741     44,104     42,731  
Other consumer   2,859     2,778     2,965     2,685     3,198  
Total consumer loans   52,558     49,879     47,706     46,789     45,929  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   5,850,449     5,800,300     5,786,205     5,748,750     5,775,090  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (4,274 )   (8,542 )   (1,959 )   (15,963 )   (16,754 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   5,846,175     5,791,758     5,784,246     5,732,787     5,758,336  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,455 )   (44,457 )   (44,923 )   (44,939 )   (44,930 )
Net loans receivable $ 5,801,720   $ 5,747,301   $ 5,739,323   $ 5,687,848   $ 5,713,406  
           
Asset quality:          
Nonperforming assets:          
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $   $   $   $   $  
Nonaccrual loans   37,683     37,697     39,854     39,882     39,546  
Total nonperforming loans   37,683     37,697     39,854     39,882     39,546  
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale                    
Other real estate owned                    
Total nonperforming assets $ 37,683   $ 37,697   $ 39,854   $ 39,882   $ 39,546  
           
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.64 %   0.65 %   0.69 %   0.70 %   0.69 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.49 %   0.49 %   0.51 %   0.52 %   0.50 %
           
Classified loans $ 125,790   $ 132,216   $ 119,534   $ 118,700   $ 115,772  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):          
ACL to total loans   0.76 %   0.77 %   0.78 %   0.78 %   0.78 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   117.97 %   117.93 %   112.72 %   112.68 %   113.61 %
Net charge-offs $ 368   $ 573   $ 124   $ 3,518   $ 286  
Average net charge-off rate (annualized)   0.03 %   0.04 %   0.01 %   0.25 %   0.02 %


Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands) March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Funding composition:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 587,118   $ 601,510   $ 592,099   $ 598,367   $ 586,089  
Interest-bearing demand   2,410,925     2,380,408     2,247,685     2,308,915     2,349,032  
Savings   758,239     742,266     681,709     643,481     630,456  
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,218,479     1,213,887     1,215,746     1,199,127     1,235,261  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   732,587     732,989     733,273     408,234     408,212  
Interest-bearing deposits   5,120,230     5,069,550     4,878,413     4,559,757     4,622,961  
Total deposits   5,707,348     5,671,060     5,470,512     5,158,124     5,209,050  
           
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,028,976     1,028,949     1,209,888     1,534,789     1,457,178  
Overnight borrowings   185,000     230,000     270,000     175,000     265,000  
Total borrowings   1,213,976     1,258,949     1,479,888     1,709,789     1,722,178  
           
Total funding $ 6,921,324   $ 6,930,009   $ 6,950,400   $ 6,867,913   $ 6,931,228  
           
Loans as a % of deposits   101.8 %   101.4 %   105.1 %   110.4 %   109.8 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   82.5 %   81.8 %   78.7 %   75.1 %   75.2 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   17.5 %   18.2 %   21.3 %   24.9 %   24.8 %
           
Uninsured deposits:          
Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 1,959,070   $ 1,935,607   $ 1,799,726   $ 1,772,623   $ 1,760,740  
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 799,238   $ 797,721   $ 773,375   $ 764,447   $ 718,026  

_________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Interest income          
Loans $ 64,768   $ 65,408   $ 66,331   $ 65,819   $ 64,035  
Taxable investment securities   12,738     13,803     14,384     14,802     15,490  
Tax-exempt investment securities   55     59     71     80     85  
Other interest-earning assets   1,773     2,215     2,466     2,289     2,475  
Total interest income   79,334     81,485     83,252     82,990     82,085  
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   34,912     36,721     35,018     32,187     32,320  
Borrowings   10,380     12,152     15,788     17,527     15,446  
Total interest expense   45,292     48,873     50,806     49,714     47,766  
Net interest income   34,042     32,612     32,446     33,276     34,319  
Provision for credit losses   366     107     108     3,527     349  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   33,676     32,505     32,338     29,749     33,970  
           
Non-interest income          
Fees and service charges   573     627     635     580     657  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   112     304     200     111     (712 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   2,617     2,619     2,567     3,209     3,039  
Electronic banking fees and charges   391     493     391     1,130     464  
Other income   869     830     833     776     755  
Total non-interest income   4,562     4,873     4,626     5,806     4,203  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   17,700     17,579     17,498     17,266     16,911  
Net occupancy expense of premises   3,075     2,831     2,798     2,738     2,863  
Equipment and systems   3,921     3,892     3,860     3,785     3,823  
Advertising and marketing   609     311     342     480     387  
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,450     1,503     1,563     1,532     1,429  
Directors' compensation   326     361     361     360     360  
Goodwill impairment               97,370      
Other expense   3,309     3,084     3,364     3,020     3,286  
Total non-interest expense   30,390     29,561     29,786     126,551     29,059  
Income (loss) before income taxes   7,848     7,817     7,178     (90,996 )   9,114  
Income taxes   1,200     1,251     1,086     (917 )   1,717  
Net income (loss) $ 6,648   $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397  
           
Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)          
Basic $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12  
Diluted $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12  
           
Dividends declared          
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11  
Cash dividends declared $ 6,933   $ 6,933   $ 6,896   $ 6,903   $ 6,844  
Dividend payout ratio   104.3 %   105.6 %   113.2 %   -7.7 %   92.5 %
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding          
Basic   62,548     62,443     62,389     62,254     62,205  
Diluted   62,713     62,576     62,420     62,330     62,211  


Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,805,045   $ 5,762,053   $ 5,761,593   $ 5,743,008   $ 5,752,477  
Taxable investment securities   1,251,612     1,285,800     1,314,945     1,343,541     1,382,064  
Tax-exempt investment securities   9,135     9,711     12,244     13,737     14,614  
Other interest-earning assets   110,736     116,354     131,981     128,257     125,155  
Total interest-earning assets   7,176,528     7,173,918     7,220,763     7,228,543     7,274,310  
Non-interest-earning assets   457,206     459,982     467,670     466,537     577,411  
Total assets $ 7,633,734   $ 7,633,900   $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,405,974   $ 2,314,378   $ 2,282,608   $ 2,310,521   $ 2,378,831  
Savings   751,243     711,801     668,240     631,622     635,226  
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,215,767     1,216,948     1,203,770     1,208,101     1,257,362  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   730,612     730,773     551,819     405,697     448,151  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,103,596     4,973,900     4,706,437     4,555,941     4,719,570  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,028,958     1,085,455     1,325,583     1,507,192     1,428,801  
Other borrowings   93,389     156,522     237,011     228,461     210,989  
Total borrowings   1,122,347     1,241,977     1,562,594     1,735,653     1,639,790  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,225,943     6,215,877     6,269,031     6,291,594     6,359,360  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits   602,647     604,915     599,095     589,438     581,870  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   59,919     65,258     69,629     62,978     65,709  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   662,566     670,173     668,724     652,416     647,579  
Total liabilities   6,888,509     6,886,050     6,937,755     6,944,010     7,006,939  
Stockholders' equity   745,225     747,850     750,678     751,070     844,782  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,633,734   $ 7,633,900   $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721  
           
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities		   115.27 %   115.41 %   115.18 %   114.89 %   114.39 %


Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.46 % 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.58 % 4.45 %
Taxable investment securities 4.07 % 4.29 % 4.38 % 4.41 % 4.48 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.43 % 2.42 % 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.32 %
Other interest-earning assets 6.40 % 7.62 % 7.47 % 7.14 % 7.91 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.42 % 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.59 % 4.51 %
           
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand 2.73 % 2.96 % 3.13 % 3.06 % 3.08 %
Savings 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.05 % 0.63 % 0.46 %
Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.73 % 4.06 % 4.12 % 3.95 % 3.52 %
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.58 % 2.70 % 2.18 % 1.59 % 1.97 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.74 % 2.95 % 2.98 % 2.83 % 2.74 %
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.63 % 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.86 % 3.55 %
Other borrowings 4.41 % 4.88 % 5.28 % 5.24 % 5.22 %
Total borrowings 3.70 % 3.91 % 4.04 % 4.04 % 3.77 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.91 % 3.15 % 3.24 % 3.16 % 3.00 %
           
Interest rate spread(2) 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.51 %
Net interest margin(3) 1.90 % 1.82 % 1.80 % 1.84 % 1.89 %
           
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.21 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 6.58 % 1.48 %
           
Efficiency ratio(4) 78.72 % 78.86 % 80.35 % 323.81 % 75.43 %
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.32 % -4.68 % 0.38 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.57 % 3.51 % 3.25 % -47.97 % 3.50 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.28 % 4.21 % 3.89 % 3.33 % 4.68 %

_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
   

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Adjusted net income:          
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,648   $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397  
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:          
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure               392      
Goodwill impairment               95,283      
Adjusted net income $ 6,648   $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ 5,596   $ 7,397  
           
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:          
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,648   $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397  
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):          
Provision for income taxes   1,200     1,251     1,086     (917 )   1,717  
Provision for credit losses   366     107     108     3,527     349  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 8,214   $ 7,924   $ 7,286   $ (87,469 ) $ 9,463  
           
Adjusted earnings per share:          
Weighted average common shares - basic   62,548     62,443     62,389     62,254     62,205  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   62,713     62,576     62,420     62,330     62,211  
           
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12  
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12  
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.12  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.12  
           
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:          
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		 $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		 $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15  
           
Adjusted return on average assets:          
Total average assets $ 7,633,734   $ 7,633,900   $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721  
           
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.35 %   0.34 %   0.32 %   -4.68 %   0.38 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.35 %   0.34 %   0.32 %   0.29 %   0.38 %
           
Adjusted return on average equity:          
Total average equity $ 745,225   $ 747,850   $ 750,678   $ 751,070   $ 844,782  
           
Return on average equity (GAAP)   3.57 %   3.51 %   3.25 %   -47.97 %   3.50 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   3.57 %   3.51 %   3.25 %   2.98 %   3.50 %


Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 March 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:          
Total average equity $ 745,225   $ 747,850   $ 750,678   $ 751,070   $ 844,782  
Less: average goodwill   (113,525 )   (113,525 )   (113,525 )   (113,525 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (1,636 )   (1,761 )   (1,886 )   (2,006 )   (2,138 )
Total average tangible equity $ 630,064   $ 632,564   $ 635,267   $ 635,539   $ 631,749  
           
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.28 %   4.21 %   3.89 %   3.33 %   4.68 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.28 %   4.21 %   3.89 %   3.58 %   4.68 %
           
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:          
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 30,390   $ 29,561   $ 29,786   $ 126,551   $ 29,059  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Goodwill impairment               (97,370 )    
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,390   $ 29,561   $ 29,786   $ 29,181   $ 29,059  
           
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.59 %   1.55 %   1.55 %   6.58 %   1.48 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.59 %   1.55 %   1.55 %   1.52 %   1.48 %
           
Adjusted efficiency ratio:          
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,390   $ 29,561   $ 29,786   $ 29,181   $ 29,059  
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 34,042   $ 32,612   $ 32,446   $ 33,276   $ 34,319  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   4,562     4,873     4,626     5,806     4,203  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure               392      
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 38,604   $ 37,485   $ 37,072   $ 39,474   $ 38,522  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   78.72 %   78.86 %   80.35 %   323.81 %   75.43 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   78.72 %   78.86 %   80.35 %   73.92 %   75.43 %


For further information contact:
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or
Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


