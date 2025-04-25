HuntVastuHomes.com Expands to Pune, Maharashtra - Vastu Ratings Now Available for Properties in Pune

Hunt Vastu Homes

HuntVastuHomes.com expands to Pune! Now check Vastu ratings of flats in Pune and make informed choices—"Jitni Acchi Rating, Utna Accha Vastu".

INDIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HuntVastuHomes.com, India’s pioneering platform for Vastu-compliant real estate, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Pune, Maharashtra. With this launch, Pune joins the growing list of cities-Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru-where users can now explore the Vastu compliance ratings of flats and apartments before making crucial property decisions.

With increasing awareness of Vastu Shastra and a surge in demand from prospective buyers and tenants in Pune, the team at HuntVastuHomes.com accelerated its city expansion timeline to meet the needs of its rapidly growing user base.

Raj Kumar Narang, Co-Founder & CEO of HuntVastuHomes.com, commented:

"When we launched, we had no immediate plans to add new cities. However, the overwhelming response and continuous requests from Pune residents made it clear - this city needed us. And we’re proud to now enable Punekars to explore their homes through the lens of Vastu compliance. Just like in other cities, we will keep adding more projects for Pune, making the platform richer with every passing day.

If someone wants to get their society listed on the platform earlier, we invite them to email us the brochure of the entire society at info@huntvastuhomes.com. Please ensure the brochure clearly includes 2D floor plans and the site plan (also known as the master plan), as these are mandatory for Vastu analysis. Some brochures shared by builders often miss these crucial elements. "

With this addition, users in Pune can view Vastu ratings, pros and cons, and directional analysis of listed properties - empowering them to take informed decisions based on the age-old science of directions.

Dr. Smita Narang, Co-Founder and Vastu Expert, added:

"We’re excited to bring our Vastu expertise to Pune, a city known for its rich heritage and modern outlook. Every flat listed is evaluated using our proprietary system based on decades of experience. Simply by checking the rating, one can easily judge how good or bad the Vastu of a property is. Obviously, people should look for those properties which have higher Vastu ratings, and this makes the process much easier for them. Our motto is simple yet powerful - 'Jitni Acchi Rating, Utna Accha Vastu' - which translates to 'The Higher The Rating, The Better The Vastu'. This is more than a slogan; it’s our promise of clarity and trust to home seekers."

About HuntVastuHomes.com:

HuntVastuHomes.com is India’s first tech-powered real estate platform that offers Vastu compliance ratings for residential properties. Created using a proprietary algorithm developed by Vastu expert Dr. Smita Narang, the platform allows users to check the Vastu compliance rating of each property, helping them shortlist suitable options and make informed decisions with ease.

Media Contact:

Raj Kumar Narang

Co-Founder & CEO, HuntVastuHomes.com

Email: info@huntvastuhomes.com

Website: huntvastuhomes.com

What is HuntVastuHomes.com? How does it work?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.