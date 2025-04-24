Volatus Aerospace Fulfills Demonstration Order with a G-20 Defense Organization

Volatus Positioned as UAS Partner of Choice Following Successful Mission Testing

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y / ABBA.F) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a demonstration order for a leading defense organization from a G-20 nation on April 23, 2025. The demonstration involved two mission profiles critical to modern defense operations: a Tactical Intelligence, Surveillance, and Target Acquisition (ISTA) mission and a Long-Endurance Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission.

Under the terms of the order, Volatus delivered two advanced drone systems: a fixed-wing VTOL drone optimized for covert surveillance in contested environments, and a nano drone designed for visually discreet reconnaissance. Both platforms showcased the precision, endurance, and flexibility demanded by modern defense operations.

Following the successful trial and evaluation phase, Volatus anticipates being shortlisted for follow-on contracts with a potential total value of up to USD $8 million with gross margins consistent with similar contracts of this nature. While this represents a significant opportunity, the process remains competitive and there can be no assurance of contract award.

“With increased defense modernization efforts across NATO and G-20 countries, we’re seeing significant demand for adaptable, mission-ready drone solutions,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “This engagement marks a pivotal step in our evolution, from a commercial UAV leader to a trusted defense partner. Demonstrating our capabilities to such a prominent defense client reinforces our credibility in this sector and opens doors to long-term strategic partnerships.”

Volatus continues to expand its defense portfolio in response to shifting global security priorities and rising investment in unmanned systems by allied governments.

