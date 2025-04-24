ASP Isotopes Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

WASHINGTON , April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, is pleased to announce the proposed secondary listing of the Company’s common stock by way of introduction on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (“JSE”). The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

ASPI’s history and technology is firmly rooted in South Africa and has been developed over four years by the Company’s highly skilled South African team members. Furthermore, ASPI has three plants in Pretoria where it is refining the commercial production of Carbon-14 (“C-14”), Silicon-28 (“Si-28”) and Ytterbium-176 (“Yb-176”) to be used across the pharmaceutical, medical, quantum computing and semiconductor industries.

ASPI believes that admission to trading of its shares on the JSE will be beneficial to the Company and its stakeholders as it will enhance liquidity for shareholders, diversify the Company’s shareholder base and position ASPI for growth, by providing access to another deep capital market.

Given ASPI’s South African footprint, its specialised and disruptive technologies, its strong management team, size of markets and global demand for ASPI’s products and its anticipated near-term production capacity, the Company expects strong interest and support for a JSE listing from South African institutional investors.

The listing of ASPI on the JSE is expected to be by way of introduction and to become effective later this year, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals in South Africa.

Paul Mann, Chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes and CEO of QLE said, “While our investor base has been created in the USA and Europe, the beating heart of our company is clearly currently in South Africa, with 97% of our employees and all our operating assets being located in South Africa. We have to thank our South African staff, service providers and regulators for helping us achieve all we have done over the last four years and therefore we owe it to South Africa to make our securities available to the local community.”

Valeo Capital Proprietary Limited has been appointed as the sole South African Corporate Advisor and JSE Sponsor for the listing.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Si-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Yb-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “might,” and words of a similar nature. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others but are not limited to, statements relating to the plans for a secondary listing on the JSE, the plans for a spin-out of Quantum Leap Energy as a standalone public company, the future of the company’s enrichment technologies as applied to uranium enrichment, the outcome of the company’s initiative to commence enrichment of uranium in South Africa and the company’s discussions with nuclear regulators, and statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as future revenues and prospects from the potential commercialization of isotopes, future performance under contracts, and our strategies for product development, engaging with potential customers, market position, and financial results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results, financial condition, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. There are many important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including our reliance on the efforts of third parties; our ability to complete the construction and commissioning of our enrichment plants or to commercialize isotopes using the ASP technology or the Quantum Enrichment Process; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for the production and distribution of isotopes; the financial terms of any current and future commercial arrangements; our ability to complete certain transactions and realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions and contracts; dependence on our Intellectual Property (IP) rights, certain IP rights of third parties; the competitive nature of our industry; and the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and any amendments thereto and in the company’s subsequent reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. No information in this press release should be interpreted as an indication of future success, revenues, results of operation, or stock price. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth herein and should not be relied upon.

Contacts

ASP Isotopes Inc Jason Assad – investor relations Jassad@aspisotopes.com Telephone number 561-709-3043

Valeo Capital Proprietary Limited (Sole South African Corporate Advisor & JSE Sponsor) David Tosi and Johannes Human aspi@valeocapital.co.za Telephone number +27 21 851 0091

