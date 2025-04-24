VoIP-Pal Files Second Amended Complaints in Federal Court and Serves Defendants

CEO Emil Malak discusses the litigation strategy and consumer impact in a newly published article featured in CEO CFO Magazine

WACO, Texas, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal,” “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM), announced that it has filed and served two Second Amended Complaints in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia against AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

A recently published article in CEO CFO Magazine features an in-depth Q&A with VoIP-Pal CEO Emil Malak and provides a comprehensive overview of the Company’s two Second Amended Complaints. The CEOCFO Magazine article captures the essence of both Second Amended Complaints—highlighting the core allegations of forced tying, deceptive ‘no charge’ marketing, and unauthorized deployment of DID-based routing systems, while summarizing the Court’s procedural trajectory and the $628.41 billion in alleged damages under RICO, Antitrust, and Telecommunications law.

In clear terms, the CEOCFO article distills the main causes of action in both filings—VoIP-Pal’s standalone complaint and the nationwide class action—while outlining the legal stakes, judicial path ahead, and the historic scope of damages rooted in structural fraud and consumer deception. Access the article and Q&A at the following link: CEOCFO Magazine article.

About the Second Amended Complaints

The first complaint, CIVIL ACTION NO. 1:24-cv-03051 RDM , is brought by VoIP-Pal individually, asserting claims under antitrust, RICO, and telecommunications law related to exclusion from the Wi-Fi Calling market and the alleged unauthorized use of the company’s patented call routing system. The second, CIVIL ACTION NO. 1:24-CV-03054 RDM, is a nationwide class action, filed on behalf of approximately 373 million U.S. mobile subscribers, alleging systemic overbilling and deceptive bundling of services.

“These filings represent a major step forward in protecting both our intellectual property and the interests of American mobile subscribers,” said VoIP-Pal CEO Emil Malak. “We are committed to pursuing these claims through the proper legal channels.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is actively seeking to monetize.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Litigation outcomes and settlement discussions are unpredictable, and there is no assurance of favorable resolution.

