Akoya Biosciences Expands Biopharma Service Portfolio with New ADC Breast Cancer Assay and Real-world IO60 Insights at AACR 2025

ADC assay now available through ABS; customer study proves IO60 is a spatial workhorse

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the availability of a new assay designed to advance antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development in breast cancer. The new assay will be featured alongside customer-generated real-world data from the PhenoCode™ Discovery IO60 panel—Akoya’s flagship ultrahigh-plex immuno-oncology solution—at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place April 25–30 in Chicago, Illinois.

New ADC Assay: Advancing Breast Cancer Precision

The emergence of HER2- and TROP2-targeting ADCs—such as those used in the DESTINY, ASCENT, and TROPiCS trials—have transformed breast cancer treatment while introducing greater complexity in therapeutic decision-making. Akoya’s newly launched multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) panel is designed to address these challenges by enabling more precise patient selection within established breast cancer subtypes.

This ADC-focused panel includes HER2, TROP2, Ki-67, ER/PR, and a proprietary membrane-localization cocktail. It allows for simultaneous quantification of ADC target expression with precise subcellular localization, providing:

Normalized protein expression

Membrane/cytoplasmic expression ratios

Comparative analysis with standard-of-care IHC biomarkers



Now available through Akoya’s Advanced Biopharma Services (ABS), the ADC panel includes comprehensive support—from assay customization to tissue staining, high-resolution imaging, image analysis, and reporting. ABS is purpose-built to accelerate the path from translational discovery to IUO and IVD, with capabilities anchored in:

A CLIA-certified laboratory for clinical-grade assay development

Integrated imaging and analysis workflows for multiplexed biomarker quantification

A clinical trial site and global CRO network for end-to-end study support



The panel is optimized for:

Identifying HER2-low and TROP2-high patients in clinical trial cohorts

Resolving membrane versus cytoplasmic marker expression—critical for ADC efficacy

Delivering consistent, quantitative scoring of each ADC marker



“Multiplexing key targets in context with state-of-the-art membrane resolution is a catalyst for designing precise ADC combination strategies,” said Pascal Bamford, Chief Clinical Officer at Akoya. “Our goal is to equip translational and clinical teams with assays that reflect the complexity of the tumor microenvironment while preserving clinical relevance.”

Real-World Impact of IO60: Proven in the Field

Originally launched at SITC 2024, the PhenoCode Discovery IO60 panel remains the fastest ultrahigh-plex spatial proteomics solution for immuno-oncology research. At AACR 2025, one of Akoya’s customers will present real-world data generated using IO60, showcasing its power in:

Deep immune phenotyping

Tumor microenvironment (TME) profiling

Translating biomarker discovery across oncology pipelines



“Seeing our partners generate impactful insights using IO60 is the strongest validation of our platform’s potential,” said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya. “This is how spatial biology becomes translational—by helping researchers get closer to patient-relevant outcomes.”

Visit Akoya at AACR 2025 – Booth #3045

Both innovations—the ADC-focused breast cancer panel and customer-generated data using IO60—will be featured at Booth #3045, where Akoya will highlight the full potential of spatial biology in translational research. Visit us to explore the PhenoCode panel portfolio, meet with our scientific team, and experience our latest innovations firsthand.

What to Look Forward To:

Live Atlas Demo with Enable Medicine – Translating spatial data into actionable insights: April 27 | 4:30–5:00 PM | Akoya Booth #3045

Spotlight Theatre Presentation: From Discovery to Translation: Scaling Spatial Biology for Oncology Breakthroughs: April 28 | 3:00–4:00 PM | Spotlight Theater A – South Hall A

CDx Strategy Discussion with Clinical Experts: April 28 | 4:15–5:00 PM | Akoya Booth #3045

Early access opportunities to Akoya’s newest translational panels and biopharma service offerings

For more information about Akoya’s AACR 2025 presence, visit: https://sb.akoyabio.com/aacr2025.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

