Thomas Barnes Joins Monarch Private Capital’s #Bestinclass Renewable Energy Team

Seasoned legal and transaction management professional brings deep experience in renewable energy investments to support Monarch’s growing clean energy portfolio

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to welcome Thomas Barnes as Manager, Renewable Energy.

In this newly-created role, Barnes will facilitate all aspects of investment execution, including onboarding, investment alignment, fund documentation, underwriting/closing, and subsequent fundings. He serves as a key liaison between Monarch’s investors and developer partners, working with internal placement, project management, operations, and asset management teams—ensuring a seamless and #bestinclass transaction process.

Barnes brings extensive tax credit structuring and legal experience to Monarch. Prior to joining the firm, he held several roles within the renewable energy division at U.S. Bank, most recently serving as Syndications Project Manager. In that role, he led investor communications and due diligence efforts, negotiated transaction documents, and facilitated the closing of tax credit investments. Earlier in his tenure at U.S. Bank, Barnes served as an Asset Manager, overseeing a portfolio of renewable energy investments and supporting risk mitigation efforts across legal, tax, and credit functions. Before transitioning into renewable energy finance, Barnes practiced law for nearly a decade, focusing on corporate transactions and contract negotiation for a wide range of clients and industries.

“Thomas brings a rare combination of legal acumen and transaction execution experience to our already strong team,” said Bryan Didier, Partner and Managing Director of Renewable Energy at Monarch Private Capital. “His ability to manage complexity, collaborate across functions, and drive high-quality outcomes for our investors will undoubtably enhance our #everbetter, #bestinclass execution process.”

In addition to his transaction responsibilities, Barnes will contribute to process innovation, cross-functional collaboration, and risk management strategies across Monarch’s clean energy portfolio.

“Monarch is known for its thoughtful, high-performing culture, and I’m excited to be a part of a team that prioritizes excellence and investor success,” said Barnes. “I look forward to contributing to a strong foundation that enables the firm to continue scaling with impact.”

Barnes earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of St. Thomas. Committed to giving back, he has volunteered with organizations including Catholic Charities, Feed the Children, and Project Offstreets, and has mentored and coached youth in both Minneapolis and Denver.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

Thomas Barnes, Manager, Renewable Energy at Monarch Private Capital Driving #BestInClass execution through legal expertise and strategic investment management at Monarch Private Capital.

