Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,630 in the last 365 days.

FEC Sponsors Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 in Dubai — A Premier Web3 Event Set to Redefine Digital Engagement

Dubai, UAE, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the esteemed Dubai Token 2049 banner, Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 is set to launch as one of the year’s most influential Web3 events. Sponsored by FEC, this global gathering will spotlight how everyday actions can be transformed into real digital value — reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global epicenter of innovation and ambition.

 

Where Innovation Meets Opportunity

More than just a conference, Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 is a curated, immersive experience tailored for pioneers, technologists, investors, and digital creators. With a forward-looking agenda and dynamic programming, the event will foster critical dialogue and unveil breakthrough innovations shaping the next chapter of the decentralized economy.

FEC, a key sponsor of the event, will debut a revolutionary blockchain-based digital coupon framework, turning routine consumption into meaningful rewards — redefining how consumers interact with brands and digital assets.

 

Key Highlights Include:

WIS Project Launch – A major milestone introducing a new wave of Web3 applications

RWA Forum – Expert-led discussions on Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization

Nxone Keynote – Insights from one of the leading voices in blockchain innovation

Meta Girls Party – A vibrant cultural showcase featuring live music, digital art, and immersive performances

Why This Event Matters

As a flagship event within the global Dubai Token 2049 series, Meta Crypto Oasis is expected to attract over 15,000 attendees and feature 400+ leading exhibitors. Attendees will gain access to live product demos, cutting-edge insights, and meaningful networking opportunities within a forward-thinking environment.

FEC stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering advanced digital tools that reward everyday spending and promote user-driven value creation.

Join the Movement

Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 is a must-attend event for founders, investors, creatives, and enterprise leaders looking to explore the future of blockchain, digital commerce, and consumer engagement.


Valentino M. El Ghorfi

Ghorfi at fecworld.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FEC Sponsors Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 in Dubai — A Premier Web3 Event Set to Redefine Digital Engagement

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more