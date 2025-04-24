Reviva to Present Late-Breaking Poster on the RECOVER Long-term Open Label Extension Trial for Brilaroxazine in Schizophrenia at the 2025 ASCP Annual Meeting

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present a late-breaking poster presentation on the RECOVER 12-month open label extension trial for brilaroxazine in schizophrenia at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) annual meeting, taking place May 27-30, 2025, in Scottsdale, AZ.

Details for the poster presentation can be found below:

Title: Brilaroxazine’s Effects on Efficacy, Safety, Adherence, and Biomarkers in the Phase 3 Recover 12-Month Open-Label Trial Extension in Patients with Stable Schizophrenia

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. MT

Presenter: Laxminarayan Bhat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Location: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale, AZ

Abstract and additional details are available on the 2025 ASCP annual meeting website.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva's current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva's pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bruce Mackle

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.