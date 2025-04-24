Collegium to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q1 2025 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contacts:

Ian Karp

Head of Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Danielle Jesse

Director, Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Cheryl Wheeler

Head of Corporate Communications

communications@collegiumpharma.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.