CG Oncology to Host Conference Call and Webcast on BOND-003 Data on Monday, April 28, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am ET on April 28, 2025, to discuss results from the Phase 3 BOND-003 trial of cretostimogene monotherapy in high-risk BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) to be presented on April 26, 2025, at a Plenary Session at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Individuals can access the webcast via the link on the company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.cgoncology.com. An archive will be available following the completion of the call.

About Bladder Cancer

More than 85,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2025. NMIBC is the most common form of bladder cancer, representing approximately 75% of newly diagnosed cases. Bladder cancer is the sixth most common form of cancer in the United States, and men account for three quarters of newly diagnosed cases.

About Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec

Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy being evaluated in BOND-003, a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with high-risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) therapy. Cretostimogene is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 monotherapy clinical trial (PIVOT-006) in patients with intermediate-risk NMIBC. In addition, cretostimogene is being evaluated in an investigator-sponsored clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Cretostimogene is an investigational, intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy candidate, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts:

Media

Sarah Connors

Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology

(508) 654-2277

sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations

Chau Cheng

Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology

(949) 342-8939

chau.cheng@cgoncology.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.