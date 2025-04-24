Submit Release
Applied Materials to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results on May 15, 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that it will hold its fiscal second quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The call will be webcast live at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Liz Morali (financial community) 408.986.7977


