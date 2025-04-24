Submit Release
MACOM to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

LOWELL, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI) plans to announce financial results for its second quarter ended April 4, 2025, before market open on Thursday, May 8, 2025. In conjunction with the release, MACOM will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 8, 2025, hosted by Mr. Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. John F. Kober, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please visit MACOM’s Investor Relations Website to register for a user-specific access code for the live call or to access the live webcast. A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours and remain accessible by all interested parties for approximately 90 days.

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
Stephen Ferranti, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
P: 978-656-2977
E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com


