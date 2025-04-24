Terrapin Beer Co. Celebrates 23 Years of Craft Beer and Environmental Stewardship with Terraprint Initiative and Orvis Partnership

ATHENS, Ga., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrapin Beer, a leading craft brewery known for its innovative and high-quality beers and a Tilray Brands, Inc., craft beer brand (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to partner with Orvis, the renowned outdoor retailer and fly-fishing expert. The two companies initially kicked off this partnership in 2024 as part of Terrapin’s Terraprint initiative, which has objectives to minimize the brewery’s impact on the environment and maximize its impact in the community.





This collaboration aims to celebrate the spirit of adventure and the great outdoors, bringing together two brands committed to sustainability and community engagement. Terrapin is proud to offer three sweepstakes1 running through the end of April as a part of the partnership, open to residents in select states where Terrapin Beer is sold. Participants can enter the first of the sweepstakes by visiting the Terrapin Beer website.

Entrants will have the chance to win:

Orvis gear packages

A guided Chattahoochee River experience

"We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Orvis, a brand that shares our passion for the outdoors and commitment to sustainability," said Carrie Shafir, Senior Brand Director at Tilray Beverages East Coast Brands. "Our sweepstakes programming is a fantastic way to celebrate our collaboration and give back to our loyal customers."

As part of the Orvis partnership, both brands extended their efforts to the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper to develop Quality Hooch Ale, a unique beer with a portion of proceeds donated to back to the Riverkeeper organization to support the health and preservation of the Chattahoochee river.

In addition to the partnership with Orvis, Terrapin will be celebrating its 23rd Anniversary on May 10th, 2025, from 12:00 pm-8:00 pm at the brewery in Athens, GA. Join us for a day filled with live music, featuring the legendary Sunny Ortiz, specialty beer, food trucks, yard games, local vendors, and more as we cheers to 23 years! Early bird ticket prices are available until April 26th.

About Terrapin Beer Co.

Terrapin Beer Co. began with the ambition to create distinctive craft beers and officially launched in April 2002, introducing its inaugural brew, Rye Pale Ale, in Athens, GA. Within six months, Terrapin Beer achieved significant recognition by securing its first Gold Medal at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

From its humble beginnings with a 25-barrel brewhouse, Terrapin Beer Co. has grown into the beloved Terrapin Tribe. This community includes dedicated employees, distributor partners, retailers, and loyal customers who have supported the brewery's journey by enjoying its diverse range of beers.

Terrapin Beer Co. has a sustainability initiative called Terraprint, which aims to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. This includes minimizing waste, conserving water, and promoting recycling to ensure responsible and sustainable growth.

For more information and to learn more about future events and product launches, visit Terrapin Beer Co. and follow @terrapinbeerco on social.

About Orvis

Established in 1856, Orvis is America's oldest mail-order outfitter and longest continually operating fly-fishing business. With a strong focus on conservation and community, Orvis is dedicated to providing the best outdoor equipment and apparel.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

1 No cost to enter

