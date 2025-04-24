Hotel Equities Strengthens Presence in Caribbean and Latin America; Appoints Industry Veteran Marilia Pergola VP of Operations for the Region

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Equities (HE), today announced the appointment of Marilia Pergola as Vice President of Operations for the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region. Pergola will be based in the company’s Miami corporate office.





“We are thrilled to welcome Marilia to the Hotel Equities family,” said Al Smith, President of Operations, Hotel Equities. “Her knowledge of the CALA landscape, coupled with her operational rigor and passion for people development, make her the ideal leader to inspire our associates and provide exceptional service to our guests and partners across the beautiful and dynamic CALA region.”

As Vice President of Operations – CALA, Pergola will lead operational strategy and execution across HE’s expanding portfolio in the region. With deep expertise in revenue management, brand compliance, financial performance, and pre-opening excellence, Pergola is poised to drive operational success, build strong owner relationships, and elevate guest experiences throughout the CALA region. Pergola’s appointment signals a major step in HE’s commitment to building an in-market leadership team that delivers elevated support and tailored solutions for owners and partners.

“Marilia’s arrival underscores our dedication to the region and our long-term strategy to support growth with experienced, boots-on-the-ground leadership,” said Michael Register, who oversees new development for the CALA region at HE. “As we continue to expand our portfolio and partnerships, her operational acumen and cultural fluency will be invaluable.”

Pergola has over 20 years of experience in hotel operations with deep market expertise, including the past 8 years at Marriott International, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Operations – Owner & Franchise Relations for the Caribbean & Latin America. She managed a portfolio of over 100 full-service and select-service hotels, led franchisee engagement efforts, and spearheaded critical integration projects, including the loyalty merger of Starwood Preferred Guest with Marriott Rewards and the operational transition of City Express. During her tenure, she achieved an industry-leading 86% owner satisfaction score, demonstrating her effectiveness in delivering value to ownership groups.

“I’m honored to join Hotel Equities at such an exciting time of growth in the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Pergola. “This region holds immense opportunity, and with HE’s people-first culture and commitment to in-market support, I’m confident we’ll continue to elevate the guest and owner experience across every hotel we touch.”

HE’s CALA portfolio is currently comprised of nine properties and nearly 1,000 hotel rooms under development in the region, including locations in Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Mexico, St. Thomas, and Trinidad & Tobago. As HE’s CALA footprint continues to grow, the company is actively investing in infrastructure and corporate resources to ensure best-in-class support for its properties.

For more information on partnering with Hotel Equities, visit hotelequities.com/cala.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning hospitality management and development firm with a portfolio of approximately 300 hotels, resorts, and outdoor hospitality destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. With a diverse portfolio of premium-branded and independent properties, Hotel Equities delivers proven results and drives long-term value for its stakeholders through a comprehensive suite of services, a people-first and performance-driven culture, and a commitment to excellence rooted in servant leadership. To learn more, visit www.hotelequities.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b8af3c1-6f8a-4e73-90e7-2624a4a0ec39

Marilia Pergola VP of Operations, Caribbean & Latin America

