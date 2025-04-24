CLEAR To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8, 2025

Submit Release
NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity platform, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.

Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 888-645-4404 for U.S. participants and +1-862-298-0702 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

About CLEAR
CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 30 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

