Insuranceopedia Unveils PolicyAI - Worlds First AI-Tool That Slashes Auto Insurance Costs

DELAWARE, Del., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Insuranceopedia officially launches PolicyAI , a groundbreaking free tool that uses artificial intelligence to analyze auto insurance policies, identify coverage gaps, and provide personalized recommendations to help drivers save money and improve protection.

“Most people have no idea what their car insurance actually covers, or more importantly, what it doesn’t,” said Max Coupland, CEO of Insuranceopedia. “PolicyAI helps you spot risky gaps and wasted money before it costs you.”

How PolicyAI Works

Users can upload their auto insurance policy and answer a couple of questions. PolicyAI’s AI engine scans the document, cross-checks it against state laws, risk factors (like weather or theft rates by ZIP code), and the user’s profile to highlight:

Coverage gaps (e.g., missing uninsured motorist coverage or low liability limits)

Unnecessary or duplicate add-ons (e.g., roadside assistance already covered by a credit card)

Money-saving opportunities (e.g., low-mileage discounts or policy bundling options)

The tool then provides a personalized “Coverage Strength Score”, a checklist of recommended improvements, and clear, data-driven explanations.

Who PolicyAI Helps

PolicyAI is designed for:

Everyday drivers unsure if they’re overpaying

People who want to save without sacrificing protection

Gig workers and rideshare drivers with risky policy gaps

Busy professionals who don’t have time to decode their insurance

Anyone who wants to take control of their coverage without talking to an agent

“Our mission is simple — make insurance transparent, accessible, and fair,” added Coupland. “PolicyAI is here to make sure you’re not part of the 1 in 3 who find out their policy was missing something when it’s already too late.”

About Insuranceopedia

Insuranceopedia is an insurance marketplace on a mission to simplify insurance for consumers. Through expert content, educational tools, and AI-powered innovation, we help people better understand, compare, and manage their insurance coverage.

