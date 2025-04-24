Photovoltaic Market to Grow CAGR of 9% by 2030 | JA Solar Holdings, Kaneka Corporation, Sharp Corporation

Photovoltaic (PV) Market

PV systems are widely used in converting sunlight into electricity. It is eco-friendly as it can produce energy without increasing the carbon footprint.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- photovoltaic market to Grow CAGR of 9% by 2030 | JA Solar Holdings, Kaneka Corporation, Sharp CorporationThe Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size was valued at USD 89 Billion in 2022. The Photovoltaic (PV) market industry is projected to grow from USD 95 Billion in 2023 to USD 126 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.00% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).Introduction to the Global Photovoltaic MarketThe photovoltaic market has emerged as one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors in the renewable energy industry. As the world accelerates its transition to clean energy, photovoltaic technology has become a cornerstone in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. With increasing investments, favorable government policies, and technological innovations, the global PV market is set for exponential growth in the coming decade.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1061 Current Market Overview and SizeKey Drivers Fueling Photovoltaic Market GrowthRising Demand for Renewable Energy SourcesCountries across the globe are intensifying their commitments to renewable energy targets. Solar PV systems, with their ability to be deployed in a wide range of environments, are playing a central role in this transition. The declining Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) from PV systems makes them more economically viable than traditional fossil fuel sources in many regions.Government Incentives and Policy SupportIncentives such as feed-in tariffs, investment tax credits (ITC), net metering, and green energy subsidies are significantly enhancing the attractiveness of solar PV systems. For example, the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 offers extended tax credits that support both residential and commercial solar projects, creating a favorable regulatory environment.Technological Advancements in PV ModulesThe evolution from traditional monocrystalline and polycrystalline modules to passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC), bifacial, and heterojunction technology (HJT) has substantially improved the efficiency and lifespan of PV modules. These innovations help reduce the balance of system (BoS) costs and improve energy yield per square meter, making solar more appealing.Corporate Sustainability and Decarbonization GoalsCorporations are increasingly adopting PV systems to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) benchmarks. Large multinationals are committing to 100% renewable energy targets, fueling demand for on-site and off-site solar installations.Segmentation Analysis of the Photovoltaic MarketBy TechnologyCrystalline Silicon (c-Si): Dominates the market due to high efficiency and declining production costs.Thin Film: Preferred for utility-scale installations in arid regions due to better temperature coefficient.Emerging PV (Perovskite, Organic PV): Gaining traction for their lightweight and flexible properties.By DeploymentResidential: Witnessing growth due to rooftop installations and smart home integrations.Commercial & Industrial (C&I): Offers cost-saving opportunities and independence from grid volatility.Utility-Scale: Backbone of large-scale solar farms; driven by auctions and power purchase agreements (PPAs).By Grid TypeOn-Grid: Most common due to the ability to sell excess power.Off-Grid: Crucial for electrification in rural and remote areas.Hybrid: Increasingly preferred for energy resilience and storage integration.Buy Now Premium Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1061 Regional Insights: Growth Hotspots Across the GlobeAsia Pacific: Market Leader with Unmatched ScaleChina, India, and Japan are leading the charge. China alone accounts for over 30% of the global PV capacity, driven by state-backed projects and robust manufacturing ecosystems. India's solar mission aims for 280 GW of solar capacity by 2030.Europe: Sustainability-Driven ExpansionGermany, Spain, and Italy are spearheading PV installations in Europe. The European Green Deal and the REPowerEU Plan have created a conducive atmosphere for solar energy development, targeting energy independence from fossil fuel imports.North America: Policy-Backed Growth SurgeThe United States is experiencing a solar renaissance with policies supporting distributed generation, energy storage integration, and community solar initiatives. Canada's provinces like Alberta and Ontario are also pushing for clean energy transformation.Middle East & Africa: Untapped PotentialCountries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt are investing heavily in solar mega-projects. Africa, with its abundant solar resources, presents a massive opportunity, particularly in off-grid rural electrification.Latin America: Steady Growth TrajectoryBrazil, Chile, and Mexico are becoming attractive PV markets due to favorable climatic conditions and auctions offering competitive tariffs.Emerging Trends Shaping the PV LandscapeIntegration with Energy Storage Systems (ESS)The coupling of PV systems with battery energy storage systems (BESS) ensures 24/7 clean energy and supports grid stability. This is increasingly becoming the norm for both residential and utility-scale projects.Digitalization and Smart Solar TechnologiesThe rise of IoT, AI, and blockchain in PV systems enables predictive maintenance, real-time performance tracking, and peer-to-peer energy trading, thus enhancing system efficiency and ROI.Floating Solar PhotovoltaicsFloating solar (FPV) is emerging as an innovative solution to land constraints. Countries like Singapore, South Korea, and India are investing in FPV projects on reservoirs, lakes, and hydropower dams.Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)BIPV systems are transforming architecture by integrating PV directly into building materials like glass, rooftops, and facades. This reduces aesthetic concerns and maximizes usable surface area.Challenges in the Photovoltaic MarketDespite the immense promise, the market faces several challenges:Supply Chain Bottlenecks: Shortages in materials like polysilicon and silver can slow down production.Intermittency Issues: Solar power's dependence on sunlight necessitates grid upgrades and storage support.Policy Uncertainty: Inconsistent regulatory frameworks and retroactive policy changes can deter investment.Competitive Landscape and Key PlayersMajor players dominating the PV landscape include:Risen Energy Co. LtdShunfeng International Clean Energy LimitedMitsubishi Electric CorporationGCL System IntegrationJA Solar HoldingsKaneka CorporationSharp CorporationSuntech Power Co.Trina Solar LimitedCanadian Solar Inc.Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd among othersBrowse In-depth Market Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/photovoltaic-market-1061 These companies invest heavily in R&D, manufacturing capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships to maintain their competitive edge.Future Outlook and Strategic OpportunitiesThe future of the photovoltaic market is poised for transformative growth. With the right mix of policy support, technological innovation, and market incentives, the PV industry is expected to become the largest source of global electricity generation by 2050. New markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe are opening up, presenting untapped investment opportunities.Stakeholders, including utilities, developers, investors, and governments, must focus on grid modernization, storage infrastructure, and workforce training to support this solar revolution.Related Reports:Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/carbon-offset-carbon-credit-market-12447 Middle East Oilfield Service Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/middle-east-oilfield-service-market-12554 Europe Residential Energy Storage System Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/europe-residential-energy-storage-system-market-12688 Europe Solar PV Mounting System Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/europe-solar-pv-mounting-system-market-12690 Europe Battery Energy Storage System Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/europe-battery-energy-storage-system-market-13948 Germany lithium-ion battery Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/germany-lithium-ion-battery-market-13960 MENA Solar Energy Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mena-solar-energy-market-13962 About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.﻿

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.