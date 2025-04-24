Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by China's CGTN television channel in Beijing

AZERBAIJAN, April 24 - Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts official banquet in honor of President Ilham Aliyev

On April 23, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan hosted an official banquet in Beijing in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

23 April 2025, 12:15

