GPTBots Highlights Enterprise AI Agent Platform Capabilities at Inaugural GITEX Asia 2025

HONG KONG, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise AI agent platform provider under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is showcasing its cutting-edge AI solutions at the inaugural GITEX Asia 2025 in Singapore (April 23-25). As Asia’s premier technology and innovation event and the Asian debut of GITEX GLOBAL, the summit themed “AI Everything Singapore,” attracts senior executives seeking innovative technologies. GPTBots stands out by offering tailored AI applications that empower enterprises to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth through custom-built AI agents.

GITEX Asia: A Hub for AI and Innovation

The first GITEX Asia convenes over 700 global enterprises and startups, 25,000+ tech buyers, and 250+ investors from over 70 countries. With a strong focus on AI, fintech, and digital transformation, the event features tech giants like Ericsson, Oracle, and NVIDIA, alongside influential government and industry speakers, fostering global collaboration and showcasing the latest technological advancements.

GPTBots’ Tailored AI Solutions for Complex Enterprise Needs

At the summit, GPTBots engaged with leaders facing specific challenges that require advanced, customized AI solutions beyond the capabilities of off-the-shelf products.



A Leading Smart Medical Device Manufacturer (Commanding 80% Market Share in Singapore’s Hospitals):

As a dominant player in the healthcare industry, this manufacturer manages vast volumes of sensitive data, including patient records, hospital operations, and device performance metrics. However, the organization faced significant challenges in harnessing this wealth of information effectively, struggling with fragmented reporting, underutilized insights, and the inability to automate critical processes like maintenance tracking and operational forecasting.

Given the strict regulatory requirements that mandate all data remain within hospital premises, GPTBots’ private deployment capability provided a transformative solution. By enabling the creation of AI agents for advanced data analytics, predictive maintenance, and automated reporting, GPTBots empowered the manufacturer to unlock actionable insights from their data ecosystem. This not only enhanced operational efficiency and decision-making but also ensured uncompromised data privacy and security within each hospital's environment. With GPTBots, the company has set a new standard for leveraging data-driven innovation in the healthcare sector.

Why GPTBots Stands Out

GITEX Asia 2025 highlights GPTBots’ unique value proposition for enterprises seeking actionable AI solutions:



Tailored AI Applications: Specializing in creating custom AI agents that address specific enterprise needs, from automating complex workflows to building specialized knowledge assistants.

Specializing in creating custom AI agents that address specific enterprise needs, from automating complex workflows to building specialized knowledge assistants. Enterprise-Grade Capabilities: Offering features like multi-language support (90+ languages), knowledge base integration, seamless system compatibility, and crucially, flexible private deployment options to meet stringent data security and compliance requirements.

Offering features like multi-language support (90+ languages), knowledge base integration, seamless system compatibility, and crucially, flexible private deployment options to meet stringent data security and compliance requirements. Proven Expertise & Reliability: Demonstrating the ability to build robust, specialized AI agents that outperform generic models for specific business tasks, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.

Driving the Future of Enterprise AI

As GITEX Asia 2025 showcases the transformative potential of AI, GPTBots is proud to be at the forefront, enabling businesses to move beyond generic AI tools and deploy strategic, custom-built AI agents that deliver tangible results in efficiency, innovation, and growth.

About GPTBots

GPTBots.ai, developed by Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a leading AI development platform that empowers businesses to build and deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions. With a focus on customization, scalability, private deployment, and ease of use, GPTBots enables companies to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

