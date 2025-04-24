Rhizome Arts Welcomes Temporal Taal Collective to Its Global Creative Partner Network

Temporal Taal Collective ignites the stage—where Hindustani meets Jazz, Kathak meets groove, and a bold new partnership begins.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- —Rhizome Arts Consulting, a global leader in touring strategy, audience development, and equitable contracting, today announced that the Temporal Taal Collective has joined its roster of Creative Partners. Rhizome Arts will act as the ensemble’s Strategic Booking Partner, managing North American and international performances, residencies, and educational initiatives beginning with the 2025–26 season.“Temporal Taal embodies the boundary‑pushing creativity that drives Rhizome Arts,” said Kristopher McDowell, Founding Partner of Rhizome Consulting. “Their seamless fusion of Indian ragas, jazz harmony, and Kathak dance aligns perfectly with our mission to cultivate meaningful, culture‑spanning experiences for presenters and communities alike.”Founded in 2021, the Temporal Taal Collective is led by bansuri and saxophone artist Anjan Shah alongside tabla virtuoso Nabin Shrestha, bassist Amy Shook, guitarist Jonathan Epley, and Kathak specialist Dr. Sarah Morelli. The ensemble’s signature 22‑minute concerto Nightfall Rhapsody, composed by Drew Zaremba for this ensemble, has already featured with the Charlotte Symphony, Spectrum Studio Orchestra, and Hopkins Symphony Orchestra. Temporal Taal has also delivered stand‑alone concerts at the Charlotte International Arts Festival’s Festival of India, earning accolades for its immersive storytelling and cross‑cultural resonance.“Rhizome Arts’ deep expertise in strategic touring and community engagement will amplify our reach and deepen the impact of every performance,” said Anjan Shah, Founder of the Temporal Taal Collective. “Together, we’re poised to deliver distinctive programs that invite listeners into a vibrant exchange of musical heritage and modern innovation.”Partnership Highlights-->Touring & Engagements – Rhizome Arts will build appearances and residences with performing arts centers, festivals and orchestral engagements for dates through the 2026–27 season, offering presenters flexible formats: quartet, concerto with orchestra, or full multi‑sensory productions with large‑scale projections.-->Residencies & Education – Co‑developed masterclasses and workshops—such as Harmonic Confluence: Where Cultures Meet in Music—will explore Indian ragas, jazz improvisation, Kathak storytelling, and industry entrepreneurship.-->Community Impact – Each engagement can integrate outreach sessions with local schools, cultural organizations, and affinity groups, building new audiences while enriching loyal patrons’ experiences.-->Equitable Practices – Rhizome’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and fair labor ensures inclusive, sustainable engagements at every tour stop.Presenter Interest on the RiseEarly notifications have generated strong interest from orchestras, performing‑arts centers, and multidisciplinary festivals seeking programming that pairs artistic excellence with community relevance. Rhizome Arts anticipates a robust booking calendar as dates open for the 2025–26 season.“Presenters increasingly ask for projects that honor heritage while offering fresh perspectives,” McDowell added. “Temporal Taal meets that demand—delivering concerts that inspire dialogue, broaden cultural understanding, and captivate diverse audiences.”About Rhizome Arts ConsultingRhizome Consulting LLC is a global firm providing strategic management, audience development, mentorship, public relations, for artists and cultural institutions. Guided by values of integrity, connectivity, historical mindfulness, and impactful engagement, Rhizome crafts customized touring and educational programs that elevate emerging and established voices across the performing‑arts landscape. Visit www.rhizomearts.com to learn more.About Temporal Taal CollectiveTemporal Taal Collective merges bansuri, tenor saxophone, tabla, bass, guitar, and Kathak dance into immersive performances that bridge Indian classical traditions with jazz improvisation and global grooves. Inspired by pioneers such as Yo‑Yo Ma’s Silkroad and John McLaughlin’s Shakti, the ensemble has appeared with leading orchestras and international festivals. Explore repertoire, videos, and engagement options at www.temporaltaalcollective.com

