EngageLab Showcases AI-Powered Omnichannel Customer Engagement Solutions at Inaugural GITEX Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solutions, proudly participated in the inaugural GITEX Asia 2025, held in Singapore from April 23-25. As Asia's largest and leading technology and innovation event, and the Asian debut of the world's largest tech show GITEX GLOBAL, the summit, themed "AI Everything Singapore," convenes senior executives and decision-makers seeking transformative technologies. EngageLab stands out as a trusted partner, demonstrating how its AI-driven omnichannel platform empowers businesses to deliver personalized, impactful experiences across multiple touchpoints, fostering stronger relationships and driving global growth.

The inaugural GITEX Asia brings together over 700 global enterprises and startups from 70+ countries, more than 25,000 tech buyers, and over 250 active investors. At the event, EngageLab engaged with leaders from diverse industries, addressing unique challenges in customer communication, data integration, and operational efficiency, particularly for businesses operating across borders.

EngageLab’s Distinctive Edge Secures Strategic Interest

During a pivotal discussion with a leading Indian application and website development company, EngageLab’s unparalleled strengths in global messaging infrastructure and dedicated local support took center stage. The firm, seeking robust push notification solutions for their diverse client base, was impressed by EngageLab’s superior deliverability, multi-channel reliability, and responsive customer service tailored to regional needs.

The conversation quickly evolved into a strategic alignment, as the company recognized EngageLab’s potential to elevate their clients’ communication strategies through its integrated engagement platform. By seamlessly combining AppPush, WebPush, Email, OTP, SMS, and WhatsApp Business, EngageLab demonstrated its ability to deliver personalized, compliant messaging across the entire customer journey to achieve unmatched engagement and conversion rates.

The mutual enthusiasm and alignment of goals have set the stage for what promises to be a highly impactful collaboration.

Why EngageLab Stands Out

GITEX Asia 2025 underscores EngageLab’s role as a trusted innovator in AI-powered customer engagement, recognized for:

● Omnichannel Customer Engagement: Seamlessly integrating multiple communication channels for cohesive, personalized customer journeys.

● AI-Powered Insights: Leveraging real-time analytics and user behavior tracking to optimize engagement strategies and maximize ROI.

● Reliable Global Infrastructure: Strategically distributed global data nodes (including Singapore, USA, Germany) ensure high delivery rates (40% higher than other vendors for push notification and 99.97% for email), low latency, and compliance with local regulations like GDPR & DPPA – crucial for cross-border operations.

● Superior Channels & Service: Offering demonstrably better message deliverability and dedicated technical support compared to competitors.

Driving the Future of Customer Engagement

As GITEX Asia 2025 unfolds, the future of customer engagement clearly lies in personalization, automation, and seamless omnichannel communication. EngageLab is proud to lead this transformation, empowering businesses worldwide to unlock the full potential of their customer engagement strategies.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solutions, empowering businesses to optimize customer communication, enhance engagement efficiency, and drive growth. With a focus on AI-driven personalization, omnichannel integration, and global scalability, EngageLab serves as a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide.

For more information, visit www.engagelab.com.

