Faith & Courage at the Mexican US Border Transforms Immigration Struggle into a book Bestselling 'Business with Purpose'

Front Cover - Book

– Entrepreneur Patricia Lara Ladd celebrates the resounding success of her autobiographical book, ***Business with Purpose (Negocios con Propósito)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur Patricia Lara Ladd has deeply connected with readers through her book ***Business with Purpose (Negocios con Propósito) ***. This autobiography tells the remarkable story of her journey, from the struggles of immigration to her success as a business leader. It has reached Amazon Bestseller status in five key categories. Filled with themes of struggle, courage, and unwavering faith, her inspiring story is now available on Kindle, with print editions scheduled for release soon in the United States, Latin America, and Spain. The English version of the book will be launched very shortly!Business with Purpose" vividly tells the story of Lara Ladd, who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border from Peru at the age of 18. Facing fear, abuse, and hardship while crossing through Tijuana, she carried little more than a suitcase full of dreams. Her journey is a powerful testament to how, even in the face of significant adversity, having a clear purpose in one’s heart and strong faith can serve as the driving force to persevere, transforming challenges into stepping stones for success.The book describes how the author discovered her life's path, guided by gratitude and faith, as preparation for a greater mission: using entrepreneurship to serve others. It demonstrates how her relentless perseverance, fueled by inner faith, allowed her to build a dignified life from scratch, despite not knowing the language initially. Additionally, she founded award-winning businesses and dedicated herself to helping others start their ventures.This impactful autobiography serves as a source of inspiration for immigrants, entrepreneurs, and anyone striving to overcome their personal mental or emotional barriers. Through her moving experiences and the real-life challenges she faced, Patricia highlights the victories achieved through a combination of faith and relentless effort. She illustrates that it is indeed possible to build a meaningful legacy when personal courage aligns with a higher purpose.The book's impact is reflected in its status as a bestseller on Amazon in relevant categories such as:● Migration & Immigration● Women's Biographies● Business Development● Economics & Society● Purpose-Driven Life StoriesAvailability: Business with Purpose is currently available worldwide in Kindle format on Amazon.Paperback and hardcover editions will be released soon, with planned distribution across Latin America and Spain.About the Author: Patricia Lara Ladd, originally from Lima, Peru, immigrated to the United States at the age of 18. Overcoming significant initial challenges, she earned a full scholarship to UCLA, where she graduated with honors in Public Relations and Marketing. In 2001, during an economic recession, she founded Power Media Group. She followed this with the Power Woman Business Center in 2009 and Power Media Services in 2017.Through these ventures, she has made a positive impact on the U.S. Hispanic market and has supported countless small businesses. Her leadership and contributions have been recognized with numerous awards from various organizations.• NASA- Award Women's History Month,• LBA- Sol Award• LA Business Journal- Woman Reaching the Stars• La Opinion- Woman in Business and Technology• SBA- Minority Business Champion of The Year• The California Senate-Business Woman of The Year, among othersHer inspiring story has been highlighted in publications such as Forbes and CNBC. Patricia credits her extraordinary resilience and accomplishments to God's blessings in her life and derives daily strength from a biblical passage: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" (Philippians 4:13).

Book Release in Lima, Peru

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.