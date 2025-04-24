Minister Ronald Lamola and Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai host Introductory Engagement with stakeholders in Thabo Mofutsanyana District, 25 Apr

As part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen integrated service delivery through the District Development Model (DDM), the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, and the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Seiso Mohai - newly appointed DDM District Champions for Thabo Mofutsanyana District - will host an Introductory Engagement with key provincial and municipal stakeholders on 25 April 2025.

The DDM, adopted by Cabinet, is an All-of-Government and All-of-Society approach designed to improve planning, budgeting and implementation across all spheres of government and state entities.

The deployment of Cabinet Ministers and MECs as DDM Champions underscores government’s commitment to improved performance, accountability, and meaningful development outcomes at district level. It also facilitates better coordination and monitoring, between all spheres of government.

The upcoming engagement aims to establish a foundation for collaboration, assess the status of the District One Plan, and ensure buy-in from local and provincial leadership. The visit will include a formal stakeholder session as well as a monitoring visit to one of the catalytic projects in the district with identified social and economic benefits.

Media are invited to attend the engagement as follows:

Date: Friday, 25 April 2025

Time: 10h00 – 13h00

Venue: Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality, Free State Province

