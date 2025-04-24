North West Legislature welcomes rapid implementation of its oversight resolutions and commends progress in health infrastructure delivery

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development, chaired by Hon. Karabo Tebogo Magagane, welcomes the swift implementation of its oversight resolutions and notes encouraging progress in the delivery of essential health infrastructure in the North West province.

This follows a recent oversight visit that the Committee conducted in the Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, where the Committee raised serious concerns over the Taung Treatment Centre, which remained non-operational due to the absence of an occupation certificate, despite the facility’s completion. The Committee commends the Department for securing the certificate, paving the way for the facility to become fully operational. This development comes in response to Premier Lazarus Mokgosi’s commitment made during the 2025 State of the Province Address to ensure the Centre begins serving the public this year.

This progress aligns with the broader goals of the recently signed National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, which seeks to provide accessible, equitable, and quality health care for all South Africans. The operationalization of the Taung Treatment Centre marks a significant step toward achieving the objectives of the NHI and strengthening the public health system at the local level.

The Committee also visited the Ga-Mothibi Community Health Centre, which serves over 16 villages, including Upper Majakgoro. The Committee is pleased with the allocation of R56 million in funding to complete outstanding work at the facility. “These funds will support the installation and upgrading of essential systems, including electrical and ICT infrastructure, mechanical and air conditioning systems, as well as civil works such as water and sewerage reticulation and pavements,” said Hon. Magagane.

The Committee had previously raised concerns that due to underdeveloped ICT infrastructure, the facility was reliant on manual systems excluding it from the Health Patient Registration System (HPRS) and the District Health Information System (DHIS), both of which are essential for effective patient data management and health service delivery. Furthermore, sub-standard work by prior contractors had left portions of the water and sewer infrastructure incomplete, causing leaks and limiting full utilization of the facility. This has led to inefficiencies and unnecessary expenditure on services like cleaning and electricity for underused sections of the centre.

The Committee implores the department to use the new additional funds effectively to bring the facility in line with the “Ideal Clinic” standards and support the broader implementation of Universal Health Coverage under the NHI framework. “It is imperative that all health facilities are adequately equipped and fully operational to realize the vision of equitable health care for all,” said Hon. Magagane.

The Committee will continue to exercise its oversight mandate to ensure that both the Departments of Health and Social Development uphold their commitments and deliver on their constitutional obligations to the people of the North West Province.

