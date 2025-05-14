COLOURS. Ltd Launches Social Media Management with Multilingual Support to Boost Companies' Social Media Impact in Japan

Strategic and Creative Social Media Solutions Backed by PR Expertise

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COLOURS. Ltd, a multilingual PR and creative communications agency based in Tokyo, has launched a new Social Media Management Service to support both domestic and international brands seeking to build or strengthen their presence in the Japanese market. “Many global brands struggle to connect with Japanese audiences due to language and cultural nuances. Our new service is designed to bridge that gap through localized content, multilingual support, and strategic influencer collaborations,” said a spokesperson from the COLOURS. team.Social Media Management Services Overview:COLOURS. Ltd’s new packages combine digital creativity, PR know-how, and cultural insight to drive engagement and brand growth. Services are available in Japanese, English, and Chinese, making them accessible for global brands. Influencer marketing plays a key role in the offering, with access to an established network of micro and macro influencers across Japan and overseas. The company has already supported prominent clients such as Choose Chicago (Chicago Tourism Board), Rosewood Hotels, Oakwood, and Time Out Market with successful PR and digital engagement campaigns tailored to the Japanese market.Service Plans:● Basic: Custom strategy, 4–6 monthly posts (visuals provided by client), and analyticsreports● Standard: Visual creation, post scheduling, and engagement support● Premium: Full content production and up to two influencer collaborations per monthCore Features Across All Plans:● Multilingual (Japanese・English・Chinese) content creation● Brand-aligned strategy and content calendar● Optimized captions and hashtag research● Performance reporting and data insightsProfessional photography and videography are also offered as an optional service. These creative assets help express brand identity visually and are often cited by clients as a key factor in building brand recognition.View Detailed Materials Here : HereWhy Choose COLOURS Ltd.?COLOURS. has a strong network of domestic and international influencers, enabling the selection of talent that fits each brand. This supports the creation of authentic content and increases visibility across both brand and influencer channels. The agency has experience delivering PR strategies for industries including luxury hospitality, retail, lifestyle, and consumer goods. Its tailored social media plans ensure the right message reaches the right audience. By combining PR expertise with creative digital content, COLOURS. helps brands build a strong, culturally relevant presence. Its multilingual team offers services in Japanese, English, and Chinese, supporting global brands entering or expanding in Japan. With a focus on measurable outcomes, COLOURS. refines strategies based on performance data to drive long-term growth through influencer marketing and integrated digital solutions.Find their case studies About COLOURS. LtdFounded in 2019, COLOURS. Ltd is a multilingualcreative communications agency based in Tokyo. The company provides integrated publicrelations, content creation, influencer marketing, and social media strategy services. With abilingual and globally minded team, COLOURS. Ltd works across industries includingtravel, hospitality, fashion, and consumer goods.More information about the company’s services and case studies is available at https://prcolours.com 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀Name: COLOURS. LtdCEO: Mayumi AbeHeadquarters: Shiodome Shibarikyu Building 21F Kaigan 1-2-3, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 105-0022, JapanFounded: 2019Business Focus: PR Consulting Services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.