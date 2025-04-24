Update No. 2: VSP to hold media availability regarding shooting of Milton police officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police to hold media availability regarding shooting of Milton police officer

MILTON, Vermont (Wednesday, April 23, 2025) — Adam Silverman, the public information officer for the Vermont State Police, will be available to speak with members of the news media at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Milton Fire Department, 47 Bombardier Rd.

***Update No. 1, 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025***

The emergency situation in Milton remains an active and fluid incident. Investigation to this point indicates the scene is confined to the immediate vicinity of 78 Main St.

The situation began shortly before 7 p.m. with a report of a structure fire at that address. First responders including members of the Milton Police Department were met with gunfire. One officer was struck and was transported by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police agencies from throughout Chittenden and Franklin counties including the Vermont State Police joined Milton police in responding to and containing the scene to the 78 Main St. address. VSP’s Victim Services Unit is providing support to the officer and his family.

No one is in custody at this time.

Main Street is closed between U.S. Route 7 and the intersection with East Road/North Road. A heavy police presence remains on site. The public should avoid the area.

VSP will release additional details when they are available.

***Initial news release, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025***

The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to a report of an emergency situation in the area of 78 Main Street in Milton. This is a developing incident that began at about 7 p.m., and the full extent of the situation is currently evolving. The situation is believed to be contained to the immediate vicinity.

Members of the public should avoid the area and expect to see a significant police presence.

The Vermont State Police has assumed the lead role in managing and investigating this incident. The VSP response involves the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, and special teams including the Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad and Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Media members are asked to direct all inquiries by email to the state police PIO at adam.silverman@vermont.gov. Please avoid calling VSP barracks and dispatch centers.

No additional details are available at this preliminary stage. VSP will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -