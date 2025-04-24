BoatBites Launches B2C On-Water Delivery on Anna Maria Island

BoatBites Logo BoatBites: Order, Anchor, Enjoy BoatBites, Inc. Founder John Bonaccorso

The nation’s first and only direct-to-consumer (B2C) on-water delivery platform—is proud to announce the successful launch of its service for boaters

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three years of rigorous development and real-world testing in the Tampa Bay area, BoatBites—the nation’s first and only direct-to-consumer (B2C) on-water delivery platform—is proud to announce the successful launch of its service for boaters around Anna Maria Island.

BoatBites delivers food, beverages, and essential boating supplies directly to boaters, kayakers, and those fishing in the water surrounding Anna Maria Island, including the popular boating area of Jewfish Key, and those within a five-mile radius of the Cortez Causeway. After several successful beta delivery weekends, full daily service will begin in May, with expansion southward from Sarasota to Naples.

“This launch represents the culmination of years of planning, learning, and iterating,” said John Bonaccorso, CEO of BoatBites. “After overcoming technical, logistical, and specialty insurance challenges—including building new apps and securing specialty insurance from Lloyds of London—we are thrilled to deliver real value to boaters in a safe, sustainable, and exciting way. The early response has been phenomenal.”

Real-World Testing, Real Boater Excitement

The past two weekends served as real-world beta tests using never-before-used drivers on personal watercraft, marinas, and vendors, all of whom had never seen the apps before. The tests evaluated usability, identified bugs, and ensured seamless technical handoffs, even offshore, where cellular coverage can be unreliable. Cellular latency in some areas was promptly resolved, confirming the platform’s readiness for scaling.

Boaters enthusiastically welcomed the service, thrilled to receive fresh food, beverages, sunscreen, first aid kits, and more without leaving their boat.

Supporting Local Businesses

BoatBites is dedicated to growing alongside the communities we serve. We actively seek out and proudly partner with local restaurants, food trucks, and small shops to support independent businesses and deliver authentic, homegrown flavors to boaters on the water. This platform empowers these businesses by granting them access to a new market of boaters they previously couldn’t reach.

Delivery Drivers with Living Wages

BoatBites delivery drivers—who use personal watercraft to fulfill orders—earn nearly four times the hourly average of traditional rideshare drivers, creating meaningful income opportunities while providing a fun and flexible work experience on the water. The driver also keeps all tips received, which are often very generous.

Expanding South and East

BoatBites will launch daily operations along Florida’s west coast, from Sarasota to Naples, as marinas and delivery drivers join the platform in the coming weeks. The company also plans to expand into the Greater Miami area, Memorial Day, and along the eastern coast of Florida in June.

Safety, Sustainability, and Innovation

BoatBites' mission is built on three key pillars:

• Boater Safety: Seamless deliveries without disrupting the marine environment.

• Driver Safety: All delivery personnel carefully operate eco-friendly personal watercraft (PWC).

• Marine Safety: Low-draft delivery vehicles minimize environmental impact, respecting marine wildlife and clean water.

With its proprietary logistics platform, growing partner network, and commitment to sustainable practices, BoatBites is poised to become the “Amazon.com of the Water”—offering a scalable, national e-commerce experience explicitly designed for life on the water.

About BoatBites

BoatBites is a Florida-based startup dedicated to transforming how boaters access goods and services. Founded to merge convenience, safety, and environmental stewardship, the company enables e-commerce delivery directly to boaters’ locations—on oceans, lakes, and rivers.

Interested? We welcome you to become a driver, vendor partner, or investor—visit: www.BoatBites.app



Legal Disclaimer:

