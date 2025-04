Anker Launches First User-Optimized Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station with 120 Gbps Speeds, Integrated GaN Power, and Intelligent Cooling

BELLEVUE, Wash, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker, a global leader in power and charging solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Thunderbolt™ 5 Docking Station and high-speed Thunderbolt 5 cable. As the first dock purpose-built to maximize Thunderbolt 5 technology, the new system delivers unprecedented speed, high-resolution multi-display support, and user-focused design within a sleek, compact footprint.



The Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station introduces a new standard of performance, providing up to 120 Gbps bandwidth, support for dual 8K displays, and a comprehensive port selection tailored to creative professionals, gamers, and advanced users. With its integration of Gallium Nitride (GaN) power supply technology, the dock eliminates bulky power adapters while offering up to 232 watts of total power output and 250 watts of total power input.



Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station features both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, included as standard to support a wide range of high-resolution displays without the need for manual configuration or additional adapters. The video ports are designed with a multiplexed architecture, automatically activating the first connected output. In addition, dual Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports support high-speed daisy-chaining, enabling seamless connections to support high-performance external devices, high-performance SSDs, and multi-monitor setups.



The system is engineered with a precision U-shaped air duct, built-in turbo fan, and smart temperature control algorithms that maintain high performance under heavy load while keeping surface temperatures stable. Remote firmware updates are supported via the Anker Dock Manager, which intelligently delivers updates only when necessary, helping prevent compatibility issues across device models.



Aesthetically, the dock features a modern aluminum alloy housing and adjustable ambient lighting, designed to complement high-end desktop environments.

Key Features

High Speed Thunderbolt 5

Up to 120Gbps bandwidth—3× faster than Thunderbolt 4

Supports dual 8K displays and high-performance external devices

Equipped with one Thunderbolt 5 upstream port and two Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports, supporting daisy chaining



Smart Display Flexibility

Includes both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1

Supports up to two external displays, depending on host system capabilities



First-Ever GaN-Powered TBT5 Dock

Industry’s first dock with integrated Gallium Nitride power supply

Eliminates bulky AC adapters

Provides up to 232 watts total output and 250 watts of total power input for connected devices



Advanced Cooling System

Features a U-shaped air duct, turbo fan, and dynamic thermal algorithm

Maintains full-load performance with quiet operation

Keeps contact surface temperatures stable



Smart Firmware Management

Includes Anker Dock Manager software

Supports remote, model-specific firmware updates

Avoids unnecessary system-wide updates that may affect stability



Premium Design and Ambient Lighting

Durable aluminum alloy housing

Adjustable ambient lighting provides a clean, futuristic desktop experience



Availability

Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station and Thunderbolt 5 cable will be available beginning April 23 at anker.com, amazon.com, and select global retail partners for $399.99



About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, eufyMake, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.



About Anker

Anker is the world's No. 1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks and more. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.

