Nicholas Licausi to Hold Exclusive Book Signing at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025

Self Help and Mental Health: Tough Path to Wellness (Our Story) The Medical Project The U.S. Leadership Program

Attendees are invited to meet the author and explore four inspiring titles that blend fiction, advocacy, and real-life experience.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholas Licausi’s diverse and impactful body of work will take center stage at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 , one of the largest and most celebrated literary events in the country. The festival will be held on April 26–27 at the University of Southern California, where readers can engage directly with Licausi during an exclusive book signing on April 26, 2025, from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 A.M. at the Inks and Bindings Booth #930, Black Zone.At the forefront of the showcase is Licausi’s acclaimed nonfiction work, “Self Help and Mental Health: Tough Path to Wellness (Our Story)”. Co-authored with his son, the book offers a compelling look into the lived experience of schizophrenia—from diagnosis and stigma to remission and recovery. Praised by the U.S. Review of Books and written with heartfelt honesty, the book aims to support both those living with mental illness and the families who walk alongside them.“The Medical Project,” Licausi’s debut novel, presents a fictionalized but pointed critique of the medical industry. Inspired by the loss of his daughter and the idea of leveraging technology to improve patient outcomes, the book follows John and Kate, two innovators whose creation of a revolutionary medical computer is met with resistance from those with a stake in the status quo. Part thriller, part call to action, the story envisions a future where better tools could save countless lives.In “The U.S. Leadership Program,” John and Kate return as public figures whose success with the medical computer earns them global trust and positions of influence within a government-led innovation initiative. Once rated #1 in its category on Amazon, this second novel expands the scope of their mission, introducing new programs designed to solve large-scale problems through imaginative thinking and global cooperation.The series continues with “The Leaders and the Space Project”, which propels John and Kate into space—literally. Now celebrated figures, the duo embarks on missions beyond Earth, using their expertise to assist other civilizations while continuing to improve life back home. The story reflects Licausi’s visionary outlook and belief in the boundless potential of collaboration, technology, and bold leadership.With a professional background in aerospace engineering and executive leadership, Licausi draws from real-life experiences to craft narratives that are both imaginative and rooted in purpose. Each book reflects a desire to inspire change—whether in medicine, mental health, or society at large—and is a tribute to his late daughter, Deanne, and wife, Natalie, whose memory continues to guide his work.Festival attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #930 during the signing window to meet Nicholas Licausi in person, explore his books, and receive signed copies.Aside from Licausi’s titles, Inks and Bindings will feature over 100 titles across genres, and the full collection is available at http://inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025 , with author features and bonus content in the official Inks and Bindings LATFOB 2025 magazine: inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine.All of Licausi’s books are available on Amazon and other major booksellers. For more information, visit https://nicholaslicausibooks.com/ Festival details are available at events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks.About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.