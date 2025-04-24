Hannah Beaver Receives Excellence in Travel Service Award from The Gilded Palm Magazine

The Gilded Palm congratulates Hannah Beaver of Marvelous Magical Travel on winning the Excellence in Travel Service Award for her personalized, stress-free approach to planning magical getaways. Marvelous Magical Travel

If I can help people step outside of their routines and engage with the beautiful world around them, then that makes their life move toward something that’s good and that’s beautiful” — Hannah Beaver

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannah Beaver , a Southwest Florida-based travel planner and former professional ballerina, has been named the recipient of the Excellence in Travel Service Award by The Gilded Palm magazine . The recognition follows a wave of community support, with over 175 five-star votes tied to her recent nomination.Celebrated for her personalized and thoughtful approach to travel planning, Hannah offers a standout model through Marvelous Magical Travel —curating meaningful getaways at no additional cost to her clients.“There are travel advisor fees baked into supplier costs, taxes, and other fees,” Hannah explained in a recent interview. “If you’re not using a travel advisor like me, you’re actually paying for the service anyway—without the benefit of tailored support.” Her blend of elevated service and approachable warmth has resonated deeply with families and individuals seeking meaningful, stress-free travel.Whether planning premium cruises, land-based escapes, or refined Disney experiences, Hannah is consistently praised for her attention to detail and calming presence. She describes her work as a way to offer clients a much-needed mental reset. “If I can help people step outside of their routines and engage with the beautiful world around them, then that makes their life move toward something that’s good and that’s beautiful—and hopefully, a revelation of what is true in the world," she reflects.A lifelong dancer, Hannah draws on her background in ballet—bringing the same sense of beauty, flow, and preparation to the journeys she designs. This honor marks a significant milestone in Hannah’s growing influence in the travel industry and affirms her commitment to excellence.

