Beneficient Reminds Stockholders to Vote on Proxy Proposals Ahead of the Company’s Annual Meeting on April 30, 2025

DALLAS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Beneficient,” “Ben,” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities, primary capital solutions, and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets through its proprietary online platform, AltAccess, reminds stockholders to vote on proxy proposals before the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on April 30, 2025.

Stockholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so by 11:59 p.m. Central Time on April 29, 2025. Votes can be cast online at https://www.cstproxyvote.com, by telephone at 1 (866) 894-0536, or by mailing a completed proxy card to the Corporate Secretary at Beneficient, 325 N. Saint Paul Street, Suite 4850, Dallas, Texas 75201.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/beneficient/2025.

The Company continues to solicit proxies for the proposals outlined in its proxy statement. Proxies already submitted will be counted at the meeting unless revoked. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to take further action unless they wish to change their vote.

PLEASE VOTE. YOUR VOTE COUNTS TOWARDS THE QUORUM REQUIREMENT TO HOLD THE ANNUAL MEETING. THE COMPANY CANNOT HOLD THE ANNUAL MEETING IF THE QUORUM REQUIREMENT IS NOT MET.

The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote in favor of all proposals, believing they are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

About Beneficient

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and valued-added services for their funds− with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote™ tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

Additional Information and where to find it

The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement and associated proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company (the “Annual Meeting”). The Company, its directors, its executive officers and certain other individuals set forth in the definitive proxy statement will be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the Annual Meeting. Information regarding the names of the Company’s directors and executive officers and certain other individuals and their respective interests in the Company by security holdings or otherwise are set forth in the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and shareholders can obtain a copy of the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the definitive proxy statement, free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company’s stockholders can also obtain, without charge, a copy of the definitive proxy statement and other relevant filed documents when available from the Company’s website at www.trustben.com.

Contact

investors@beneficient.com

