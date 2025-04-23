Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Reduce Travel Lanes on a Portion of Route 10 in Cranston

On Friday night, April 25 at 9 p.m., the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will reduce the number of lanes on Route 10 in Cranston from two lanes to one lane in each direction, from the I-95 ramps to Park Avenue. All ramps and exits will remain open.

This section of Route 10 will be redesigned as boulevard-style roadway as part of the ongoing I-95 15 Bridges project. The boulevard design will provide a direct connection between Elmwood Avenue and Park Avenue and include a share-use bike path with improved pedestrian connections to Roger Williams Park. The lane reductions are necessary for related bridge work beginning this spring. Completion of the boulevard is scheduled for 2030.

The I-95 15 Bridges project will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. In addition to the boulevard section for this portion of Route 10, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.