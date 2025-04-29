Luxury on the Threshold of Adventure: Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge Announces New Black Diamond Club Opening in May

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge Logo Kananaskis Black Diamond Club Lobby Black Diamond Club Black Diamond Club King Room Black Diamond Club Loft King

VIP rooms and suites designed for guests seeking uncompromised luxury, service and amenities immersed in nature

We’re thrilled to welcome guests to this exclusive part of our resort and offer them an escape from the ordinary — an authentically Canadian moment of quiet luxury at the threshold of adventure.”” — Liz Hovey-Smith, General Manager, Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge

ALBERTA, CANADA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge is proud to introduce its newest luxury offering, the Black Diamond Club , the perfect basecamp for year-round mountain adventures in Alberta’s stunning Kananaskis Valley. Officially launching May 1st, this elevated experience redefines the meaning of mountain hospitality, combining quiet sophistication with access to boundless alpine adventure.Just an hour west of Calgary, this elevated hotel-within-a-hotel concept offers 71 newly renovated rooms and suites across three private floors. Every space reflects the serene soul of the surrounding wilderness, including premium bedding, soft jersey robes, artisanal wellness amenities, and curated in-room beverage rituals featuring Jolene’s Tea House and Nespresso coffee.“The Black Diamond Club expansion marks an exciting milestone for the Lodge,” said Liz Hovey-Smith, General Manager, Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge. “We’re thrilled to welcome guests to this exclusive part of our resort and offer them an escape from the ordinary — an authentically Canadian moment of quiet luxury at the threshold of adventure.”Where backcountry beauty and luxury meet, at the heart of the Black Diamond Club experience is a personalized, guest-first approach. A dedicated Adventure Concierge curates bespoke itineraries to explore Kananaskis Country from riding horseback along alpine trails to fly fishing in glacier-fed lakes. Guests can also explore more than 1,200 kilometers of hiking and biking trails, tee off at a world-class 36 hole golf course, ski over 75 kilometers of groomed cross country ski trails, carve nearby slopes at Nakiska Ski Area and go dog sledding through snow-draped forests. Back on the property is their standout feature, a 50,000-square-foot Nordic Spa , offering hydrotherapy and massage treatments in a serene alpine setting.Exclusive to Club guests, the Black Diamond Club Lounge offers a cozy retreat to relax and recharge, serving a full breakfast buffet, après-adventure snacks, evening desserts, and all-day access to à la carte cocktails, wines, and hand-selected teas. Meanwhile, just steps away from the Black Diamond Club building, the resort's five dining venues provide a range of culinary experiences, from a classic Canadian steakhouse to a cozy après-ski chalet and beyond.Whether you’re planning an exclusive group retreat, executive offsite, or simply seeking solace under the stars, the Black Diamond Club delivers curated luxury without pretense. Conveniently located 70 minutes from Calgary International Airport, the lodge is an ideal destination for group buyouts, offering private dining experiences and exclusive access to all resort amenities, catering to both professional and leisure needs. Whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or serene lounges, each space is designed to foster both productivity and tranquility.For more information and reservations, visit blackdiamond.lodgeatkananaskis.com . Rates at the Black Diamond Club begin at $799 for the summer season.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.