MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT

VONORE, Tenn., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal third quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Kent, Vice President of Finance and Incoming Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on May 7, 2025.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, on the day of the conference call by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com.

Investor Contact:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

John Zelenak

Manager of Treasury & Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@MasterCraft.com

