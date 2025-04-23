Partner Real Estate Lists Spacious Sylmar Townhome with Soaring Ceilings and Prime Location

SYLMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare value opportunity has just hit the market in the San Fernando Valley. Listed by Samuel Chao (DRE #02072695) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate, 14031 Astoria Street, Unit 102 offers a thoughtfully designed 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome that combines volume, functionality, and location—all at a highly competitive price.

Set in a well-maintained community, this two-level residence welcomes buyers with soaring ceilings that flood the home with natural light and elevate the sense of space. The main floor features a bright, open living area, a traditional kitchen with ample cabinetry, and a cozy dining space that’s ideal for gatherings or weeknight meals.

“This is one of the best deals in the area right now,” said Samuel Chao. “You get space, privacy, and easy access to everything Sylmar has to offer—shopping, parks, freeways—at a price point that’s hard to beat.”

Upstairs, the primary suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and private bath, while two additional bedrooms provide flexible options for families, guests, or remote work. With a smart layout, generous proportions, and strong curb appeal, this unit offers exceptional value for both first-time buyers and investors.

Located just minutes from major shopping centers, freeway access, and outdoor recreation, the townhome delivers a well-rounded lifestyle in a sought-after Sylmar neighborhood.

14031 Astoria Street, Unit 102 is now available for private showings. To schedule a tour or request more details, contact Partner Real Estate at www.Partner.RealEstate

About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

