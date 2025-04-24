Lorraine V. Cuff Empowers People to Live Their Best Life in 'Defining Your Greatness'

From Service to Self-Mastery: A veteran’s guide to thriving.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s LA Times Festival of Books, a new guide will inspire women to rise, heal, and redefine success on their own terms. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books, “Defining Your Greatness: Simple and Practical Steps to Living Your Best Life ” by Lorraine V. Cuff will be showcased at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at University of Southern California.This book offers readers guidance on how to pursue personal excellence through determination and hard work. Through the lens of the author’s journey, alongside stories of others who turned roadblocks into triumphs, it celebrates the strength found in perseverance, and pays homage to the author’s homeland, Jamaica. Aimed at encouraging readers to recognize everyday opportunities, the book serves as a motivational resource for turning dreams into reality.Written by Air Force veteran turned certified Primal Health Coach, Cuff provides a personal and transformative guide designed to help individuals nurture their dreams and accomplish their goals. This book is a practical guide to unlocking one’s innate potential.With simple steps and motivational insights, Lorraine’s message is clear: “We are what we practice. Practice does not only apply to things of action; it also applies to our thoughts. Every thought is practice in some way, either positive or negative.”Discover Lorraine’s work at The Reading Glass Books booth at the LA Times Festival of Books or visit her online at www.lorrainecuff.com . Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

