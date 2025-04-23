Aerospace Design & Compliance Receives FAA PMA Certification, Expands In-House Manufacturing Capabilities

Aerospace Design & Compliance LLC (ADC) proudly announces its latest milestone achievement: certification as a FAA Production Approval Holder (PAH) with Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA).

Atlantic Jet Partners

This coveted FAA designation, received on March 31, 2025, officially authorizes ADC to design, manufacture, and certify aircraft parts as airworthy under the rigorous standards of the Federal Aviation Administration. The certification marks a major leap forward for ADC, positioning the company as a one-stop solution for modification design, FAA certification, and parts manufacturing.

A Fully Integrated PMA Facility

Operating out of a newly established 12,000 square foot facility in Melbourne, Florida, ADC is now fully equipped to deliver FAA-approved PMA parts. The company has spent months working alongside the FAA to audit and certify its quality system, manuals, processes, and facilities. This extensive process ensures ADC’s operations adhere to the highest aerospace industry standards.

"Receiving our PMA certification is a major achievement for ADC and for our customers," said Tom Conlan, CEO of Atlantic Jet Partners. "It reflects our commitment to quality, regulatory excellence, and providing true end-to-end aviation solutions."

Streamlining the Aviation Supply Chain

The new PMA capability complements ADC’s Organization Designation Authorization (ODA), allowing the company to design, certify, and produce aircraft parts all under one roof. This streamlined structure eliminates the traditional delays and complexities of sourcing multiple vendors, giving customers a faster path from concept to installation.

Joe Rizzo, COO of Atlantic Jet Partners, added, "ADC can now deliver what very few organizations in our industry can: fully integrated design, certification, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution; all in-house. It’s a game-changer for both internal and external customers."

ADC also offers warehousing and distribution services tailored to client needs. With the additional space available at the Melbourne facility, the company can provide custom storage and direct-to-customer shipping solutions which are ideal for businesses looking to scale without expanding overhead.

Supporting Your STC & PMA Needs

Whether you're seeking a qualified PMA manufacturer, need assistance navigating the STC process, or want to develop a turnkey manufacturing plan based on existing FAA-approved data, ADC is ready to assist.

"Whether you need an FAA STC or you already have FAA-approved data but are struggling to find a qualified manufacturing partner, we can help," said Ken Farsi, President of ADC. "We’ll work with you to develop a manufacturing strategy that gets your parts to market faster, with full regulatory compliance."

Contact Information

For PMA inquiries or manufacturing solutions:

Ken Farsi

President, ADC LLC

Phone: 302.407.6825

Email: ken@aerodcllc.com

About Aerospace Design & Compliance

Aerospace Design & Compliance LLC is a certified FAA ODA and PMA facility based in Melbourne, Florida, offering end-to-end aircraft modification services, from concept and design to manufacturing and delivery. As a subsidiary of Atlantic Jet Partners, ADC plays a critical role in supporting the aviation industry's evolving technical and compliance requirements.

About Atlantic Jet Partners

Atlantic Jet Partners is a diversified aviation company that owns and operates several subsidiaries, including Sky Aviation Holdings Aircraft Sales, Sky Aviation Insurance Services, TBO Extension, SkyVue Avionics, Sky Flight Air Fractional Ownership, Aerodyne Corp., and Great Lakes Turbines. AJP provides a broad range of services including aircraft management, maintenance, avionics, insurance, STC certification, and now FAA-certified parts manufacturing.

Media Contact

Stephen Kaufman

Chief Information Officer, Atlantic Jet Partners

Phone: 772.979.5885

Email: stephen@atlanticjetpartners.com

Visit our website for more information: https://atlanticjetpartners.com

















Legal Disclaimer:

