Resmed Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

  • Year-over-year revenue grows 8%, operating profit up 14%, non-GAAP operating profit up 13%
  • Operating cash flow of $579 million

Note: A webcast of Resmed's conference call will be available at 4:30 p.m. ET today at http://investor.resmed.com

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights
All comparisons are to the prior year period

  • Revenue increased by 8% to $1.3 billion; up 9% on a constant currency basis 
  • Gross margin improved 140 bps to 59.3%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 140 bps to 59.9%
  • Income from operations increased 14%; non-GAAP income from operations up 13%
  • Operating cash flow of $579 million
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.48; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.37

“Our positive fiscal year 2025 performance continued in the third quarter, with strong top-line revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth resulting from solid customer demand for our best-in-class products and software solutions,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.

“We delivered 9% constant currency revenue growth and 140 bps improvement in non-GAAP gross margin. These results are evidence that sleep health customers recognize our products and software solutions as the gold standard for care. Our continued growth was achieved by the incredible commitment of our team that has created a clear market-leading value proposition in connected digital health. We remain laser-focused on continuing to address the over 2.3 billion people around the globe with sleep health and breathing health issues and all those who need world-class software for healthcare delivered at home. We will continue to drive increased patient flow as we accelerate education and awareness outreach to physicians, providers, patients, and beyond, ensuring a strong pipeline of people who need access to our products and solutions to improve their lives.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024		   % Change   Constant
Currency(A)
Revenue $ 1,291.7     $ 1,197.0     8 %   9 %
Gross margin   59.3 %     57.9 %   2      
Non-GAAP gross margin(B)   59.9 %     58.5 %   2      
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   245.3       229.9     7     8  
Research and development expenses   83.9       77.1     9     11  
Income from operations   426.3       374.6     14      
Non-GAAP income from operations(B)   444.6       393.6     13      
Net income   365.0       300.5     21      
Non-GAAP net income(B)   348.5       314.4     11      
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.48     $ 2.04     22      
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 2.37     $ 2.13     11      


  Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024		   % Change   Constant
Currency(A)
Revenue $ 3,798.3     $ 3,462.1     10 %   10 %
Gross margin   58.8 %     56.0 %   5      
Non-GAAP gross margin(B)   59.4 %     57.2 %   4      
Selling, general, and administrative expenses   725.9       674.9     8     8  
Research and development expenses   244.8       226.7     8     9  
Income from operations   1,230.8       938.7     31      
Non-GAAP income from operations(B)   1,286.9       1,077.9     19      
Net income   1,021.0       728.7     40      
Non-GAAP net income(B)   1,032.2       833.0     24      
Diluted earnings per share $ 6.93     $ 4.94     40      
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 7.00     $ 5.65     24      


(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
   
(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release. 


Discussion of Third Quarter Results
All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

  • Revenue grew by 9 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices and masks portfolio, as well as solid growth across our Residential Care Software business.
    • Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 9 percent.
    • Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 8 percent on a constant currency basis.
    • Residential Care Software revenue increased by 10 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting continued organic growth in our Residential Care Software portfolio.
  • Gross margin increased by 140 basis points mainly due to manufacturing and logistics efficiencies as well as favorable shifts in product mix, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency movements. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 140 basis points due to the same factors.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 8 percent on a constant currency basis. The increase in SG&A expenses was mainly due to increases in employee-related costs and marketing expenses. SG&A expenses improved to 19.0 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 19.2 percent in the same period of the prior year.
  • Income from operations increased by 14 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 13 percent.
  • Net income for the quarter was $365 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.48. Non-GAAP net income increased by 11 percent to $349 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 11 percent to $2.37, predominantly attributable to strong sales growth and gross margin improvement.
  • Operating cash flow for the quarter was $579 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $365 million and non-GAAP net income of $349 million. We received $107 million in tax refunds from the IRS during the quarter, of which $100 million had been previously recorded as a receivable. Operating cash flows excluding the impact of these tax refunds was $471 million.
  • During the quarter, we paid $78 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased 314,000 shares for consideration of $75 million as part of our ongoing capital management.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

  • Announced that our home sleep apnea test, NightOwl™, is now available across the United States. NightOwl is an FDA-cleared home sleep apnea test (HSAT) designed to offer healthcare providers a simplified, accurate, and efficient way to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea from the comfort of an individual’s home.
  • Unveiled the findings of our fifth annual Global Sleep Survey. With insights from 30,026 respondents across 13 markets, the study underscored a widespread global sleep crisis, with people losing an average of nearly three nights of restorative sleep each week.
  • Announced a comprehensive brand evolution designed to unify our brand portfolio to serve more people and healthcare providers worldwide and reflect our future physician and customer education.
  • Announced the publication of a landmark meta-analysis in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, demonstrating that CPAP therapy significantly reduces the risk of death for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
  • Awarded as one of the “Top 100 Global Innovators” from LexisNexis. This prestigious award includes a roster of companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy.

Dividend program
The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend will have a record date of May 8, 2025, payable on June 12, 2025. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be May 7, 2025, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from May 7, 2025, through May 8, 2025, inclusive. 

Webcast details
Resmed will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Resmed’s Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q3 2025 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13752711. The telephone replay will be available until May 7, 2025.

About Resmed
At Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

Safe harbor statement
Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding Resmed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Resmed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Resmed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024
               
Net revenue $ 1,291,736     $ 1,196,980     $ 3,798,334     $ 3,462,102  
               
Cost of sales   517,883       496,387       1,540,684       1,483,088  
Amortization of acquired intangibles(1)   7,444       7,812       22,748       24,976  
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(1)                     6,351  
Astral field safety notification expenses(1)                     7,911  
Total cost of sales $ 525,327     $ 504,199     $ 1,563,432     $ 1,522,326  
Gross profit $ 766,409     $ 692,781     $ 2,234,902     $ 1,939,776  
               
Selling, general, and administrative   245,302       229,919       725,894       674,948  
Research and development   83,944       77,074       244,840       226,664  
Amortization of acquired intangibles(1)   10,895       11,204       33,345       35,259  
Restructuring expenses(1)                     64,228  
Total operating expenses $ 340,141     $ 318,197     $ 1,004,079     $ 1,001,099  
Income from operations $ 426,268     $ 374,584     $ 1,230,823     $ 938,677  
               
Other income (expenses), net:              
Interest (expense) income, net $ 793     $ (11,026 )   $ (1,643 )   $ (39,787 )
Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments   335       440       2,375       (2,716 )
Gain (loss) on equity investments   (5,647 )     13,919       (7,765 )     11,429  
Other, net   (4,056 )     (2,496 )     (4,277 )     (537 )
Total other income (expenses), net   (8,575 )     837       (11,310 )     (31,611 )
Income before income taxes $ 417,693     $ 375,421     $ 1,219,513     $ 907,066  
Income taxes   52,652       74,929       198,495       178,351  
Net income $ 365,041     $ 300,492     $ 1,021,018     $ 728,715  
               
Basic earnings per share $ 2.49     $ 2.04     $ 6.96     $ 4.96  
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.48     $ 2.04     $ 6.93     $ 4.94  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.37     $ 2.13     $ 7.00     $ 5.65  
               
Basic shares outstanding   146,719       146,959       146,797       147,056  
Diluted shares outstanding   147,220       147,450       147,432       147,549  

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

  March 31,
2025		   June 30,
2024
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 932,711     $ 238,361  
Accounts receivable, net   907,825       837,275  
Inventories   862,641       822,250  
Prepayments and other current assets   505,243       459,833  
Total current assets $ 3,208,420     $ 2,357,719  
Non-current assets:      
Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 535,339     $ 548,025  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   152,603       151,121  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net   3,279,030       3,327,959  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets   391,430       487,570  
Total non-current assets $ 4,358,402     $ 4,514,675  
Total assets $ 7,566,822     $ 6,872,394  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 222,561     $ 237,728  
Accrued expenses   386,325       377,678  
Operating lease liabilities, current   28,749       25,278  
Deferred revenue   160,445       152,554  
Income taxes payable   132,530       107,517  
Short-term debt   9,906       9,900  
Total current liabilities $ 940,516     $ 910,655  
Non-current liabilities:      
Deferred revenue $ 151,090     $ 137,343  
Deferred income taxes   78,983       79,339  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   137,991       141,444  
Other long-term liabilities   48,983       42,257  
Long-term debt   663,126       697,313  
Total non-current liabilities $ 1,080,173     $ 1,097,696  
Total liabilities $ 2,020,689     $ 2,008,351  
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock $ 761     $ 588  
Additional paid-in capital   1,990,137       1,896,604  
Retained earnings   5,779,375       4,991,647  
Treasury stock   (1,973,284 )     (1,773,267 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (250,856 )     (251,529 )
Total stockholders’ equity $ 5,546,133     $ 4,864,043  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,566,822     $ 6,872,394  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 365,041     $ 300,492     $ 1,021,018     $ 728,715  
Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   43,675       43,474       134,845       133,192  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   8,235       11,168       26,678       28,262  
Stock-based compensation costs   24,120       20,442       66,910       58,792  
(Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received   (335 )     (440 )     (2,375 )     2,716  
(Gain) loss on equity investments   5,647       (13,919 )     7,765       (11,429 )
Non-cash restructuring expenses                     33,239  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable, net   (40,033 )     (56,486 )     (71,469 )     (76,755 )
Inventories, net   29,864       86,199       (48,032 )     163,294  
Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets   79,357       (24,386 )     35,612       (98,976 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other   63,091       35,488       41,870       96  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 578,662     $ 402,032     $ 1,212,822     $ 961,146  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment   (20,796 )     (21,191 )     (59,280 )     (74,579 )
Patent registration and acquisition costs   (2,992 )     (1,918 )     (7,584 )     (13,954 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (3,080 )     (670 )     (113,767 )
Purchases of investments   (2,053 )     (2,387 )     (4,403 )     (9,692 )
Proceeds from exits of investments               4,378       250  
Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts   (5,945 )     (4,577 )     1,227       (11,533 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (31,786 )   $ (33,153 )   $ (66,332 )   $ (223,275 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net   9,022       4,892       44,283       25,399  
Purchases of treasury stock   (75,026 )     (50,000 )     (200,017 )     (100,007 )
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (364 )     (314 )     (17,487 )     (8,336 )
Payments of business combination contingent consideration               (855 )     (1,293 )
Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs                     105,000  
Repayment of borrowings         (220,000 )     (35,000 )     (535,000 )
Dividends paid   (77,704 )     (70,492 )     (233,290 )     (211,767 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (144,072 )   $ (335,914 )   $ (442,366 )   $ (726,004 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 7,963     $ (5,302 )   $ (9,774 )   $ (1,848 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   410,767       27,663       694,350       10,019  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   521,944       210,247       238,361       227,891  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 932,711     $ 237,910     $ 932,711     $ 237,910  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and are reconciled below:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024
               
Revenue $ 1,291,736     $ 1,196,980     $ 3,798,334     $ 3,462,102  
               
GAAP cost of sales $ 525,327     $ 504,199     $ 1,563,432     $ 1,522,326  
Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles(A)   (7,444 )     (7,812 )     (22,748 )     (24,976 )
Less: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A)                     (6,351 )
Less: Astral field safety notification expenses(A)                     (7,911 )
Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 517,883     $ 496,387     $ 1,540,684     $ 1,483,088  
               
GAAP gross profit $ 766,409     $ 692,781     $ 2,234,902     $ 1,939,776  
GAAP gross margin   59.3 %     57.9 %     58.8 %     56.0 %
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 773,853     $ 700,593     $ 2,257,650     $ 1,979,014  
Non-GAAP gross margin   59.9 %     58.5 %     59.4 %     57.2 %


The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024
               
GAAP income from operations $ 426,268   $ 374,584   $ 1,230,823   $ 938,677
Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A)   7,444     7,812     22,748     24,976
Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A)   10,895     11,204     33,345     35,259
Restructuring(A)               64,228
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A)               6,351
Astral field safety notification expenses(A)               7,911
Acquisition-related expenses(A)               483
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 444,607   $ 393,600   $ 1,286,916   $ 1,077,885


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024
               
GAAP net income $ 365,041     $ 300,492     $ 1,021,018     $ 728,715  
Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A)   7,444       7,812       22,748       24,976  
Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A)   10,895       11,204       33,345       35,259  
Restructuring expenses(A)                     64,228  
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses(A)                     6,351  
Astral field safety notification expenses(A)                     7,911  
Acquisition-related expenses(A)                     483  
Income tax effect of interest and penalties on income tax refunds(A)   (29,976 )           (29,976 )      
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(A)   (4,871 )     (5,083 )     (14,904 )     (34,969 )
Non-GAAP net income(A) $ 348,533     $ 314,425     $ 1,032,231     $ 832,954  
               
GAAP diluted shares outstanding   147,220       147,450       147,432       147,549  
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.48     $ 2.04     $ 6.93     $ 4.94  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(A) $ 2.37     $ 2.13     $ 7.00     $ 5.65  


(A) Resmed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, interest and penalties on income tax refunds, restructuring expenses, field safety notification expenses, acquisition related expenses and associated tax effects from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

Resmed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. Resmed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. Resmed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating Resmed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.


Revenue by Product and Region
(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		 (A) March 31,
2024		 (A) % Change   Constant
Currency(B)
U.S., Canada, and Latin America              
Devices $ 422.7   $ 399.3   6 %    
Masks and other   326.7     288.2   13      
Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 749.3   $ 687.5   9      
               
Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets              
Devices $ 253.5   $ 238.9   6 %   9 %
Masks and other   127.7     122.6   4     7  
Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 381.3   $ 361.6   5     8  
               
Global revenue              
Total Devices $ 676.2   $ 638.2   6 %   7 %
Total Masks and other   454.4     410.8   11     12  
TotalSleep and Breathing Health $ 1,130.6   $ 1,049.0   8     9  
               
Residential Care Software   161.2     148.0   9     10  
Total $ 1,291.7   $ 1,197.0   8     9  
               


  Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		 (A) March 31,
2024		 (A) %
Change		   Constant
Currency(B)
U.S., Canada, and Latin America              
Devices $ 1,221.6   $ 1,116.5   9 %    
Masks and other   983.9     878.6   12      
Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 2,205.6   $ 1,995.2   11      
               
Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets              
Devices $ 749.6   $ 692.4   8 %   9 %
Masks and other   368.7     342.3   8     9  
Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 1,118.3   $ 1,034.8   8     9  
               
Global revenue              
Total Devices $ 1,971.3   $ 1,808.9   9 %   9 %
Total Masks and other   1,352.6     1,221.0   11     11  
Total Sleep and Breathing Health $ 3,323.9   $ 3,029.9   10     10  
               
Residential Care Software   474.4     432.2   10     10  
Total $ 3,798.3   $ 3,462.1   10     10  


(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.
   
(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 

