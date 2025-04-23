Aligos Therapeutics Announces Eight Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the EASL Congress 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced eight abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2025, being held May 7 – 10, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The abstracts released today can be found on the EASL website at https://www.easlcongress.eu/.

Details on the abstracts are as follows:

ALG-000184: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Abstract #: 861

Title: Monotherapy with the Novel Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-000184 for up to 96 Weeks Results in Profound and Sustained HBV DNA Suppression in Untreated Subjects with Chronic HBV Infection

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: May 8, 2025 at 4:15pm – 5:00pm CET; May 8, 2025 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Poster Tour; Poster - Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Abstract #: 856

Title: The Safety and Antiviral Effect of Oral Daily 300 mg ALG-000184 in Combination with Entecavir for up to 96 Weeks in Untreated HBeAg-Positive Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Presenter: Professor Jinlin Hou, MD, Chairman and Professor of the Hepatology Unit and Department of Infectious Diseases, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University

Date/Time: May 8, 2025 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Poster - Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Abstract #: 1924

Title: Viral kinetics and sequence analysis of a phase I monotherapy study in subjects with chronic hepatitis B reveals a high barrier of resistance to the capsid assembly modulator ALG-000184

Presenter: Andreas Jekle, PhD

Date/Time: May 8, 2025 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Poster - Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

ALG-055009: Potential best-in-class small molecule THR- β for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

Abstract #: 302

Title: ALG-055009, a novel thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, demonstrated significant reductions in atherogenic lipids/lipoproteins, including lipoprotein (a), in patients with presumed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis in the Phase 2a HERALD

Presenter: Stanley Wang, MD, PhD

Date/Time: May 8, 2025 at 9:45am – 10:30am CET; May 10, 2025 at 8:30am – 4:00pm CET

Sessions: Poster tour; Poster - MASLD: Therapy

Abstract #: 2185

Title: ALG-055009, a novel thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-beta) agonist, demonstrated robust reductions in liver fat at Week 12 across subgroups including glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist users in non-cirrhotic MASH patients in the Phase 2a HERALD study

Presenter: Megan Fitzgerald, PhD

Date/Time: May 10, 2025 at 8:30am – 4:00pm CET

Session: Poster - MASLD: Therapy

Abstract #: 2152

Title: Population pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic modelling of novel thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist ALG-055009 reveals statistically significant correlation between exposure and key efficacy endpoints

Presenter: Kha Le, PhD

Date/Time: May 10, 2025 at 8:30am – 4:00pm CET

Session: Poster - MASLD: Therapy

Abstract #: 2001

Title: ALG-055009, a potent and selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, induces pro-metabolic and anti-fibrotic gene expression in the liver of diet-induced obese mice

Presenter: Xuan Luong, PhD

Date/Time: May 9, 2025 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Poster - MASLD: Experimental and pathophysiology

Preclinical

Abstract #: 2105

Title: Next generation hepatitis B virus antisense oligonucleotides incorporating novel chemistries demonstrated significantly improved properties compared to current clinical candidates

Presenter: Jin Hong, PhD

Date/Time: May 9, 2025 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Poster - Viral Hepatitis: Experimental and pathophysiology

