RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyone knows the sound — the click, the spin, the frozen screen. You don’t overthink it. You reboot. But when our finances freeze? We suffer in silence, sometimes for years.In a recent episode of The Get Out of Debt Guy podcast , consumer advocate Steve Rhode asks a simple but life-changing question:“You reboot your phone… your Wi-Fi… your laptop. So why not reboot your debt?”Titled “You Reboot Everything Else — Why Not Your Debt?”, the episode unpacks the emotional, psychological, and financial cost of staying stuck — and why pressing the reset button might be the most empowering move of all.“We don’t just say, ‘I’m in debt.’ We say, ‘I’m a failure,’” says Rhode. “But rebooting your finances isn’t failure — it’s wisdom. It’s saying, ‘I deserve better.’”A Fresh Take on Financial FreedomThrough powerful storytelling, Rhode introduces us to Jennifer, a nurse and mother of two whose debt struggle grew quietly during the pandemic. Like many, she thought rebooting meant admitting defeat. But with the right help, she discovered it meant taking control.The episode uses familiar metaphors — frozen screens, glitchy phones, broken recipes — to explain why people delay financial resets. It’s not just money. It’s shame. Identity. Fear.While Rhode no longer offers one-on-one coaching, he points listeners to trusted debt expert Damon Day ( DamonDay.com ) — a coach who “works with good people in tough situations and helps them find their way.”Listeners are encouraged to stop blaming themselves, stop patching problems with credit cards or retirement funds, and instead consider practical solutions — including budgeting, negotiation, and even bankruptcy if that’s the better path.“You reboot your computer because you trust it’ll run better afterward,” Rhode concludes. “Why not give your life the same chance?”The full episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and GetOutOfDebt.org About Steve RhodeSteve Rhode has spent over 30 years helping people break free from the emotional and financial toll of debt. Known as The Get Out of Debt Guy, he is a syndicated columnist, podcaster, and the founder of GetOutOfDebt.org, where compassion meets consumer advocacy.About GetOutOfDebt.orgFounded in 2006, GetOutOfDebt.org is a trusted resource for consumers facing financial hardship. With no-nonsense advice, investigative reporting, and compassionate guidance, the platform empowers people to make smart money moves, avoid scams, and reclaim their financial lives — without shame.

