The NCDOR Suspends Certain Late Action Penalties in Response to the IRS Pushing Back Tax Deadlines

Raleigh, N.C.

In response to the Internal Revenue Service postponing various federal tax filing and payment deadlines until Sept. 25, 2025, the N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) will not assess (or will remove) certain late action penalties on selected state tax filings, payments, and licenses if the transactions are completed by Sept. 25, 2025.

The NCDOR initiated this suspension because it may not assess certain late action penalties for any period in which the time for filing a federal tax return or paying a federal tax due is “postponed” under IRC section 7508A because of presidentially declared disaster.

The details of this suspension are covered in the Important Notice published on the agency website at Important Notice: Additional Time for Victims of Hurricane Helene to Qualify for Penalty Relief | NCDOR

The N.C. General Assembly has provided interest relief through legislation until May 1, 2025, to taxpayers in the 39 counties declared disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Taxpayers in the remaining 61 counties will accrue interest on any unpaid tax beginning April 16, 2025. Additional legislative action is required for any additional interest relief.