Saudia Group Signs Deal with Airbus to Acquire up to 20 Wide-Body Aircraft

The deal includes a firm order for 10 A330neo aircraft for the Group’s fleet

TOULOUSE, France, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia Group announced a new aircraft deal with Airbus to enhance its fleet by adding up to 20 new wide-body A330neo aircraft, 10 of which are firm orders for flyadeal, the Group’s low-cost carrier.

Renowned for its efficiency, long range, and exceptional versatility, the A330neo model aligns perfectly with the Group’s strategy to broaden its operational reach and introduce more destinations. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027, with the final aircraft arriving in 2029.

The signing ceremony was held at the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France, in the presence of H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, and Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus. The deal was signed by Saleh Eid, Vice President of Fleet Management at Saudia Group, and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales of Commercial Aircraft at Airbus.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated: “Today’s deal marks a pivotal milestone in our ambitious strategy to modernize and expand our fleet. It builds on last year’s historic deal with Airbus for 105 aircraft. This step aligns with our national strategies under Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to connect 250 destinations and facilitate the travel of over 330 million travelers and 150 million tourists by 2030.”





He added: “This deal supports Saudia Group’s plans to grow and improve its operations. It adds to the modernization of our fleet, improves aircraft maintenance, and makes our overall operations more efficient.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales for the Commercial Aircraft business at Airbus, said: “Saudia Group’s A330neo order for flyadeal marks a key step in advancing the Kingdom’s aviation ambition to unlock long-haul markets and attract new customers. The A330neo’s proven versatility, new-generation efficiency, and excellent passenger experience will perfectly support Saudia Group’s strategic growth and solidify their position as a global aviation leader. We look forward to seeing this versatile champion fly in flyadeal colours.”

Saudia Group currently operates a fleet of 194 aircraft, serving commercial aviation, cargo operations, and logistics services. The Group is set for significant expansion, with 191 new aircraft scheduled for delivery in the coming years. This expansion will further support national economic growth and contribute to key strategic initiatives and major events aimed at bringing the world to Saudi Arabia.

