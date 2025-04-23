CHRISTUS Health earns prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ national designation

IRVING, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (IRVING, Texas) – CHRISTUS Health, a faith-based, not-for-profit global health system, announced today it has again earned the prestigious “Great Place to Work” national certification based entirely on Associates’ feedback.

“It is an honor to know our Associates consider CHRISTUS a great place to work,” said Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health. “We pride ourselves on our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and our core values: compassion, excellence, integrity, dignity and stewardship. It’s rewarding that our Associates value their work as much as our communities do.”

In a random survey, 81% of respondents said CHRISTUS Health is a great workplace. This is 24 percentage points higher than the typical U.S.-based company. More than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for this certification every year.

CHRISTUS Health also earned the national certification last year. The company is among the largest health systems in the country with 51,000 Associates and more than 60 hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

“We value our Associates and know they make CHRISTUS what it is,” said Kimberly King Webb, chief human resources officer for CHRISTUS Health. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. They are the heartbeat of the healing work we do each day. I’m incredibly proud and grateful for the culture and environment we’ve created together.”

The Great Place to Work certification requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. Job seekers are nearly five times more likely to find a great leader at a certified great workplace. Associates are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at growth opportunities within the company.

About CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health is an international faith-based, not-for-profit health care system based in Irving, Texas, with more than 60 hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. CHRISTUS Health is made up of 51,000 Associates providing compassionate and individualized care at more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and health ministries. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org

