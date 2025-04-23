United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Meeting in Geneva Concludes with Key Recommendations on AI Governance and Launches HUMAN-AI-T: A Global Initiative to Integrate Humanity into Artificial Intelligence

UNAOC AI for #OneHumanity: Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

Geneva, Switzerland – April 23, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that United Nations Alliance of Civilizations meeting in Geneva concludes with key recommendations on AI Governance and launches HUMAN-AI-T.

Staying true to its founding motto “Many cultures, one humanity,” the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), established in 2005 by then UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, continues to promote cultural diversity, interfaith dialogue, and mutual respect. Today, these foundational principles are essential to shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

At a high-level meeting held at the United Nations Office in Geneva, UNAOC and its public and private sector partners launched HUMAN-AI-T, a transformative global initiative designed to align the evolution of artificial intelligence with universal ethical values, cultural heritage, and human dignity.

Building on the momentum of its two previous editions, the third “AI for #OneHumanity” summit gathered a diverse group of global actors—governments, international organizations, business leaders, innovators, academics, media, and civil society—to explore pathways toward inclusive and responsible AI development in the service of the common good.

Organized by UNAOC in collaboration with the Onuart Foundation, the two-day forum featured thematic sessions on the role of AI in intercultural dialogue, sustainable development, and collective human progress, while addressing critical issues such as cultural bias, AI governance, and equitable access.

Notable participants from Spain included:

José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain;

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, former Foreign Minister and current High Representative of UNAOC;

José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former Prime Minister of Spain and President of the Advisory Board of the Onuart Foundation.





Key Points:

Ethical AI Governance:

Minister Albares emphasized the urgent need for ethical AI development rooted in human rights. He announced Spain’s intention to propose a national Artificial Intelligence Governance Law, aimed at ensuring AI applications respect fundamental rights and prioritize dignity, inclusion, and human-centered innovation through multilateral frameworks. Global Cooperation and Risks:

Albares warned of the growing dangers of misinformation and the irresponsible use of autonomous military technologies. He called for greater UN involvement to ensure no one is left behind and to maintain a fair and balanced multilateral system in AI development and regulation. Moratinos’ Concerns:

Miguel Ángel Moratinos highlighted the risk of AI deepening global inequality or undermining shared values. He stressed that AI is no longer a future issue—it is already at the heart of our communications, economies, and daily lives, and urgently requires global oversight guided by human dignity. Zapatero’s Message:

In a video message, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero expressed optimism about AI’s potential to address humanity’s most urgent needs: peace, democracy, and the eradication of poverty. “We are at a turning point,” he said. “Artificial intelligence must be a tool for peace and social justice. It must help us end hunger, combat inequality, and strengthen democratic values. Let’s ensure that AI, like every great human creation, serves to elevate the human spirit.”

The opening session, titled “Towards One Humanity: Human-Centered Development Supported by AI,” featured remarks by Moratinos, Dr. José Luis Bonet Ferrer (President of the Onuart Foundation), and Rima Al-Chikh (UNOG), followed by opening addresses from Minister Albares, H.E. Burak Akçapar, Permanent Representative of Türkiye, and former President Zapatero.

A main session on ethical and equitable AI included insights from David Carmona (VP & CTO of Microsoft), Carlos Moreira (CEO of WISeKey), Francisco Hortigüela (President of Ametic), Moulaye Bouamatou (President of Banque de Mauritanie), and Julian Isla (President of Fundación29), moderated by Fernando Zallo from the Onuart Foundation.

Other panels focused on the inclusive future of AI, with contributions from Bilel Jamoussi (ITU), Jon Hernández, Enrique Arribas, Alberto Díez, Loida Peral, Matthew Griffin, Danilo McGarry, and Yujun Pian, moderated by Julie Ladanan of UNAOC.

The session “Artificial Intelligence: Transforming Human Identity and Behavior in the Digital Age” featured video contributions from Dr. Rafael Yuste, Director of Columbia University’s NeuroTechnology Center and President of the NeuroRights Foundation, and Jared Genser, General Counsel of the same foundation. The session was moderated by Juan Carlos Gutiérrez of the Onuart Foundation.

A complementary session on “AI and Media in the Information Age” addressed challenges such as disinformation and hate speech, with contributions from Catherine Bokonga-Fiankan (President of the Association of UN Correspondents in Geneva), Yfat Barak-Cheney (World Jewish Congress), Eduardo Solana (University of Geneva), Axel Hörger (former CEO of UBS Germany), Lluis Vilella (CEO of K-BOX), Sixtine Crutchfield (Art Director at WiseArt), filmmaker Devy Man, and music writer Soren Sorensen (aka Dorian Gray), moderated by Nihal Saad, Director of UNAOC.

The HUMAN-AI-T initiative was presented as a secure and globally accessible digital platform to preserve humanity’s ethical, philosophical, and cultural legacy. Inspired by the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, it will function as an ethical digital vault, housing verified content—from religious texts and philosophical works to legal codes, international treaties, and indigenous knowledge—digitally signed and protected by post-quantum cryptographic technologies to ensure long-term trust, traceability, and integrity.

As general artificial intelligence (AGI) and quantum computing advance, HUMAN-AI-T responds to the increasing ethical risks posed by superintelligent systems by anchoring AI development in shared human values and global moral frameworks. The initiative aligns with the UN General Assembly resolution on safe and trustworthy AI, aiming to make AI a platform for inclusion, cooperation, and ethical progress.

“At the heart of AI must be the heart of humanity,” emphasized Miguel Ángel Moratinos. “This is not just a technological issue—it is a civilizational imperative. We must develop AI to serve people, not the other way around. That requires an inclusive model centered on dignity.”

Dr. Bonet Ferrer added: “For AI to truly contribute to human progress, we must incorporate the spirit of One Humanity into its design and governance. Technology must unite us, honor our diversity, and strengthen our shared destiny.”

Jared Genser also highlighted: “As neurotechnologies and AI converge, we must update human rights frameworks to protect mental sovereignty. HUMAN-AI-T is an urgent ethical safeguard anchoring these tools in principles from the outset.”

Carlos Moreira, founder and CEO of WISeKey, concluded: “We are approaching a threshold where machines may surpass human intelligence. If we do not act now, we risk losing control over the values embedded in these systems. HUMAN-AI-T is our response: to ensure that the intelligence we build remains deeply human—now and for future generations.”

Finally, Che Fu, founder and president of the World Public Economic Organization (WPEO) and president of the East-West Cultural Exchange Promotion Agency of Sichuan, remarked: “Artificial intelligence has a unique power to build bridges between civilizations. It is a new language of humanity—one that must be shaped with ethics and cultural understanding. We must come together, East and West, to ensure this technology connects us. I warmly invite the UN Alliance of Civilizations to hold the 4th AI for #OneHumanity Conference in China on January 20, 2026, where we can continue this global dialogue and strengthen our shared commitment to a human-centered digital future.”

The event concluded with closing reflections from H.E. Mr. Moratinos and Dr. Bonet Ferrer, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of AI—one guided not only by algorithms and code, but by consciousness, cooperation, and compassion.

#HUMANAIT #QuantumRisks #AGI #AIForGood #OneHumanity #TrustworthyAI #EthicalAI #China2026

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.