Moore Law Encourages Ready Capital Corporation Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located in New York City on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)





The investigation concerns non-performing loans in Ready Capital’s commercial real estate (“CRE”) portfolio that were unlikely to be collectible.

On March 3, 2025, Ready Capital reported fourth quarter 2024 net loss of $1.80 per share and full year 2024 net loss of $2.52 per share, explaining that Ready Capital had to take “decisive actions to stabilize” its “balance sheet going forward by fully reserving for all of our non-performing loans in our CRE portfolio.” This included, among other actions, taking $284 million in combined Current Expected Credit Loss and valuation allowances to mark Ready Capital’s non-performing loans to current value.

On this news, the price of Ready Capital common stock fell nearly 27%.

ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC plaintiff contingency litigation law firm for investors. We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, wasteful spending, and other corporate misconduct. There is no cost to you ever.

We pride ourselves on 24/7 availability, same day email responses, and constant case updates.

Talk to an attorney today.



MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.