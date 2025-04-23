Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,043 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: DHS and Country Star John Rich Team Up for Urgent Livestream about Protecting Kids from Online Predators

WASHINGTON — Wednesday night, Know2Protect — the national campaign dedicated to combating child exploitation and online threats — will host a high-impact livestream event featuring Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Dennis Fetting and country music star John Rich.

Together, they will discuss how families and communities can better protect children from online predators—and what steps we can all take to stay informed and proactive.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Livestream: Protecting Kids Online – A Conversation with John Rich & HSI 

WHEN: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 7:00 pm CT / 8:00 pm ET 

WHERE: Watch on X @Know2Protect and @JohnRich 

WHO: Hosted by Know2Protect with guests:

  • Special Agent Dennis Fetting, DHS Homeland Security Investigations
  • John Rich, Award-Winning Country Musician 

MEDIA INVITATION

Media are encouraged to:

  • Tune in and share the livestream with their audiences
  • Schedule post-event interviews with DHS and HSI leadership to dive deeper into the realities of online child exploitation and what law enforcement is doing to stop it

To request interviews or additional information, please contact: Tanya Roman at 202-963-9738.

Join the conversation. Share the message. Let’s unite to protect children from online predators. Together we can stop online child exploitation. Follow the countdown and event updates: @Know2Protect

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: DHS and Country Star John Rich Team Up for Urgent Livestream about Protecting Kids from Online Predators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more