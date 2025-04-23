MEDIA ADVISORY: DHS and Country Star John Rich Team Up for Urgent Livestream about Protecting Kids from Online Predators
WASHINGTON — Wednesday night, Know2Protect — the national campaign dedicated to combating child exploitation and online threats — will host a high-impact livestream event featuring Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Dennis Fetting and country music star John Rich.
Together, they will discuss how families and communities can better protect children from online predators—and what steps we can all take to stay informed and proactive.
EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: Livestream: Protecting Kids Online – A Conversation with John Rich & HSI
WHEN: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 7:00 pm CT / 8:00 pm ET
WHERE: Watch on X @Know2Protect and @JohnRich
WHO: Hosted by Know2Protect with guests:
- Special Agent Dennis Fetting, DHS Homeland Security Investigations
- John Rich, Award-Winning Country Musician
MEDIA INVITATION
Media are encouraged to:
- Tune in and share the livestream with their audiences
- Schedule post-event interviews with DHS and HSI leadership to dive deeper into the realities of online child exploitation and what law enforcement is doing to stop it
To request interviews or additional information, please contact: Tanya Roman at 202-963-9738.
Join the conversation. Share the message. Let’s unite to protect children from online predators. Together we can stop online child exploitation. Follow the countdown and event updates: @Know2Protect
###
