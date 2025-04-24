On Display: Nicole Kaysing’s Holistic Mindfulness Journey at the LA Times Festival of Books 2025

Experience a guided journey toward balance, self-care, and personal growth at The Reading Glass Books exhibit.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Kaysing’s Holistic Mindfulness Journal will be featured at this year’s LA Times Festival of Books, showcased at The Reading Glass Books exhibit (Booth #959, Black Zone) on April 26-27, 2025. Designed as a transformative wellness tool, this journal blends mindfulness, intentional goal-setting, and holistic self-care to help individuals cultivate a more balanced and fulfilling life.Rooted in nearly two decades of research and real-life application, the Holistic Mindfulness Journal guides users through the seven core dimensions of wellness: Physical, Intellectual, Mental/Emotional, Social, Environmental, Spiritual, and Financial/Occupational. Daily prompts encourage self-reflection, gratitude, and habit tracking—helping individuals build awareness around their emotions, movement, sleep, hydration, nutrition, and affirmations. By providing structure without rigidity, the journal empowers users to set meaningful goals, navigate life’s challenges, and embrace wellness in a sustainable way.Nicole Kaysing, a health and wellness educator with degrees in Health, Physical Education, and Exercise Science has dedicated her career to making well-being accessible and practical. Her expertise in behavior change and holistic health is woven throughout the journal, offering a supportive and evidence-based approach to mindfulness and personal growth.More than just a journal, Holistic Mindfulness is an invitation to reconnect with yourself and take intentional steps toward a healthier, more mindful life. Explore its transformative potential at The Reading Glass Books exhibit at the LA Times Festival of Books 2025.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

