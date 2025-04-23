Tom Gilroy’s 'Out of Season' to Appear at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Out of Season by Tom Gilroy

Inks and Bindings brings a Cold War-era thriller exploring espionage and post-colonial power shifts to their second year at LATFOB

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former journalist and Peace Corps volunteer Tom Gilroy brings his insider’s knowledge of West Africa to fiction with “ Out of Season ”, a political thriller that traces the covert operations and quiet conflicts behind headlines. The novel will be presented by Inks and Bindings at Booth #930, Black Zone during the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 26–27 at the University of Southern California.Drawing on real-world events during the 1980s, “Out of Season” imagines a web of intelligence maneuvering between France, Libya, and the United States during the conflict in Chad. The story tracks agents and officials across borders and agendas, as decisions made under pressure begin to shift alliances and define outcomes in ways no one fully anticipates.While the plot moves with the pace of a spy novel, Gilroy weaves in questions about history’s lingering grip: the effect of colonial-era systems on modern nations, the motivations that drive foreign interference, and how individual choices ripple beyond the moment.Gilroy’s reporting background gives the novel its edge. He spent years covering West Africa, including direct coverage of the Chad civil war that informs this story. A graduate of the University of Virginia and Columbia School of Journalism, he is also the author of “In Bikole”, a story collection published by Alfred A. Knopf. He divides his time between Manhattan Beach and Paris.“Out of Season” will be showcased alongside over 100 independently published works selected by Inks and Bindings. Readers can view the full lineup at http://inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025 , with added content in the official Inks and Bindings LATFOB 2025 magazine: https://inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine The novel is available for purchase on Amazon and other book retailers worldwide.Festival updates and programming information are available at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/ About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

