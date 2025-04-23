Governor Newsom announces SUN Bucks Program will provide food to California kids during summer break 2025

How SUN Bucks works

Most children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through a school meal application or Universal Benefits Application, or receive CalFresh, CalWORKs, and/or Medi-Cal benefits (certified at or below 185 percent of the Federal Poverty Level), are automatically enrolled. Children in foster care, experiencing homelessness or attending Head Start are also categorically eligible and are automatically enrolled. Based on California Department of Social Services (CDSS) and California Department of Education (CDE) data, more than 4 million children will be automatically enrolled this year.

Children who are not determined to be automatically eligible may apply by submitting a school meal application or Universal Benefits Application to their school or school administrator’s office by September 1, 2025, in order to receive SUN Bucks benefits for summer 2025.

SUN Bucks cards for summer 2025 are scheduled to arrive in the mail beginning in June and will continue until mailings are complete. SUN Bucks EBT cards will provide $120 per child, which is equivalent to $40 per month for June, July, and August, the three months schools are typically closed.

“We’re excited to see SUN Bucks return for the summer of 2025,” CDSS Director Jennifer Troia said. “Last year, this program not only helped put food on the table for millions of California families, but it also bolstered local economies where food benefits were spent.”

Regardless of when a SUN Bucks EBT card is mailed or received, every card is loaded with the full $120 per child. Per federal rules, funds must be used within 122 days of the funds being added to the card. Any unused funds on the card will expire after 122 days. Expired benefits cannot be replaced. Visit the CDSS website for more information.

Participation in SUN Bucks will have no bearing on eligibility for CalFresh or any other public benefit program. Children who receive SUN Bucks may still participate in other summer meal options, such as SUN Meals.

Leading the way to fight hunger

California was the first state to implement a statewide Universal Meals Program for schoolchildren, providing all public TK-12 students access to two free meals per school day. In September, Governor Newsom signed legislation to increase enrollment in state food assistance programs, reduce youth consumption of processed foods, and increase access to healthy, locally grown food in all California communities.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom also championed efforts to develop the innovative California Farm to School initiative. California Farm to School works in tandem with universal school meals to ensure California students have access to two free school meals that are locally-sourced, delicious, and nutritious. California also participates in the federal SUN Bucks food program which ensures that children in families with low incomes have adequate nutrition while school is out for the summer.

About the SUN Bucks program

In December 2022, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which created a new, permanent Summer EBT program for states to provide food benefits to families beginning in 2024. In July 2023, California passed Assembly Bill 120, establishing the CDSS as the lead implementing agency, in partnership with CDE, to maximize Summer EBT program participation for summer 2024. This program is being rolled-out in many parts of the country.

Due to the large number of automatically enrolled children, SUN Bucks EBT card issuances will occur in two stages: